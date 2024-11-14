Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

JAGAN LAMPS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. In continuation to our previous announcement dated September 26 2024 the Trading Window shall remain close until the expiry of 48 hours after publication of financial results. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended on September 30, 2024 approved by the BOD at its meeting held on today on November 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e August 30, 2024, have approved the change in designation of Mr. Raghav Aggarwal to Executive Director from non- executive director w.e.f August 30, 2024

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

JAGAN LAMPS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. In continuation to our previous announcement dated June 28 2024 the Trading Window of the Company shall remain close until the expiry of 48 hours after public announcement of the financial results. Pursuant to regulations 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e., Monday, August 12, 2024 have inter-alia considered and approved the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, along with limited review report issued by the statutory auditors as attached. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

JAGAN LAMPS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company on Standalone basis for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024. In continuation to our previous announcement dated March 30 2024 regarding the closure of Trading Window from April 1 2024 till 48 hours after public announcement of the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 we wish to inform you that the Trading Window will remain closed till June 01 2024. pursuant to regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure requirements) regulation, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today on Thursday, 30th May, 2024, have approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and financial year ended on 31.03.2024 as attached Read less.. Announcement of Appointment of Tax Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024