Jagan Lamps Ltd Company Summary

84.95
(-6.46%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:15:00 PM

Jagan Lamps Ltd Summary

Jagan Lamps Limited (JLL) was formerly incorporated in the name Jagan Li-Tech Lamps Limited as a Public Limited Company on 8th January, 1993 and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 2nd February, 1993 from the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of Auto Bulb & Halogen Lamp and Electric Bikes. The Company set up its own plant costing Rs.7.85 crore 100% EOU to manufacture automobile H4 type halogen lamps in technical and financial collaboration with Li-Tech Corporation of South Korea (9% equity holding). It tapped the primary market during April 1995 to finance the project. The company introduced new concept in bulbs during 2000-01 by which it illumnates the Super white Light,Xemon,Gold,Green types of Lights suitable for New Generation drivers.

