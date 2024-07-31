INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

TO THE MEMBERS OF

JAGATJIT INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Jagatjit Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of matter:

We draw attention to the below mentioned notes to the accompanying standalone financial statements which more fully describes the matters.

Note No 6(ii) regarding loan due from an ex-employee, Note No 22(ii) and 22(iii)(b) regarding items of exceptional nature.

Our opinion is not qualified in respect of these matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31,2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

The Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit 1) Litigation Matters: (as described in note 32 of the financial statements) Our procedures included the following: The company operates in various states within India, exposing it to a variety of different Central and State Laws, regulations and interpretations thereof. In this regulatory environment, there is an inherent risk of litigation and claims. • Understanding of the Companys process with respect to completeness and recognition of tax, contingencies/ claims and provisions. Consequently, provisions and contingent liability disclosures may arise from direct and indirect tax proceeding, legal proceedings including regulatory and other government/department proceedings, as well as investigations by authorities and commercial claims. • Read relevant tax laws and discussed with the management, to understand the underlying matters in the demand orders / notices and basis for management judgement and estimates At March 31, 2024, the Companys contingent liabilities for legal matters were Rs.1756 Lakhs. • Included tax specialists in our team to perform an evaluation of assumptions used by the management and relevant judgements passed by the authorities, including the interpretation of the relevant tax laws. The most significant contingent liability pertains to protective disallowance of sales promotion expenses of Rs.3002 lakhs and substantive disallowance of purchases of Rs.107 lakhs related to AY 2011-12 to 2013-14 . • Perused the orders of Assessing officer Appellate authorities and the related Jurisdictional High Court judgment on the matter substantially in favour of Company. Assessed the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements for compliance with disclosure requirements.

2) Revenue recognition from sale of products/ Royalty and Franchise agreements (Note no 21 of the standalone financial statements) Our procedures included the following: Revenue from sale of products is recognised when control of products has been transferred to the customer and there is no unfulfilled obligation that could affect the customers acceptance of the products. Revenue from sale of products is measured at the fair value of the consideration received or receivable, net of returns and allowances, discounts and incentives. • Assessed the Companys revenue recognition accounting policy for sale of products/ royalty and franchise business including those relating to discounts and incentives. Revenue generated on account of Royalty as per commercial agreements is subject to waiver in respect of Minimum Guarantee Quantum based on the premise of commercial expediency. • Understood, evaluated and tested on sample basis the design and operating effectiveness of key internal controls over recognition and measurement of revenue, discounts, and incentives. • Performed test of details on a sample basis and inspected the underlying accounting documents relating to sales and accrual of discounts and incentives. • Tested on a sample basis, sales transactions during the year. • Performed analytical procedures on revenue on all streams. • Assessed the disclosures in the standalone financial statements in respect of revenue, discounts and incentives for compliance with disclosure requirements.

3) Provision for trade receivables (as described in note 10 of the standalone financial statements) Our procedures included the following: • Understood, evaluated and tested on a sample basis the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls over trade receivables. Trade receivable balances of Rs.7650 lakhs represent significant portion of the total assets as at March 31,2024. Provision for expected credit loss at reporting date is significant at Rs.3509 lakhs. Trade receivables include dues from state government corporations, distributors, retailers, contract manufacturing units and franchise partners. The Company records expected credit loss for unsecured trade receivables based on defined policy following simplified approach and wherever management considers necessary applying its judgment and estimates. At the reporting date provisions are reviewed. No significant provision for expected loss is made during the year. The state corporations make deductions in respect of various claims which are accounted on receipt of confirmations. • Performed audit procedures on existence of trade receivables, which included reading and comparing balance confirmations with books of account, testing subsequent receipts and testing sales transactions on a sample basis. Timing of collection of dues from customers may differ from the contractual credit period. Significant judgment is involved in management estimates of the amounts unlikely to be ultimately collected. • Evaluated the assumptions used by management to calculate the expected credit loss for trade receivables through audit procedures which included analysis of ageing, past trend of bad debts write-off. • Assessed the disclosures in the standalone financial statements for compliance with disclosure requirements

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance Report etc. included in Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. In connection with the information included in the Annual report i.e. Directors Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance Report, if based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report this fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the

Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1 As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books read with our remarks for certain matters in respect of audit trail as stated in paragraph 1(i)(vi) below.

(c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flow dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies [Indian Accounting Standards] Rules 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modifications relating to the maintenance and other matters connected therewith in respect of audit trail are as stated in the paragraph 1(b) above on reporting under section 143 (3) (b) of the Act and paragraph 1(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure A"; and

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act read with schedule V, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 read with schedule V of the Act, The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31.03.2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. (Refer Note 32 of the financial statements)

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for the year and therefore the requirement of compliance of Sec 123 of the Act are not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks and in accordance with requirements of the Implementation Guide on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. Further, where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year, we could not verify instance of audit trail feature being tampered with during the financial year 2023-24, during the course of audit and for this we relied upon the certificate of the management.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in ‘Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For V. P. Jain & Associates Chartered Accountants Firms registration number: 015260N Sarthak Madaan Place : New Delhi Partner Date : 31.07.2024 Membership number: 547131 UDIN: 24547131BKGYWR8338

ANNEXURE A REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Jagatjit Industries Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were generally operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Emphasis of Matters:

Internal Control needs to be further strengthened in respect of Trade receivables and Trade Payables reconciliations.

For V. P. Jain & Associates Chartered Accountants Firms registration number: 015260N Sarthak Madaan Place : New Delhi Partner Date : 31.07.2024 Membership number: 547131 UDIN: 24547131BKGYWR8338

ANNEXURE "B" REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR OF EVEN DATE

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) In respect of Companys Property, Plant and Equipment:

(a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(b) The Company has a programme of Annual verification of Property, Plant and Equipment to cover all the items in a phased manner over a period of three years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, Title deeds of all freehold immovable properties and lease deed of lease hold properties are in the name of the Company, except as stated in footnote no 3(ii) of the financial statements. Original copy of title deeds in respect of Asoka estate (9th and 10th floor), New Delhi and R& D Centre Gurugram have not been produced as the same are deposited as security with banks under loan agreement as confirmed by the management. Certificate of the Bank for deposit of title deeds in earlier years is on record with the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) during the year.

(e) On the basis of the informations and explanations given to us and examination of records, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31,2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations, no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.5 crores, in aggregate, during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of test checks on a limited scale and relying on the assertions of management, the quarterly returns and statements comprising (stock statements, book debt statements, and statements on ageing analysis of the debtors) filed by the Company with such banks are prima facie in agreement with the unaudited/audited books of account of the Company, of the respective quarters.

(iii) (a) (i) The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, firms, Limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year.

(ii) The Company has given loan to its employees in the nature of staff advances in ordinary course of business which are being recovered on regular basis and hence not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

(iii) As informed, the Company has not given any advance to suppliers during the year which are in the nature of loans. Hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(b) (i) Since no loan, investment, guarantee or security and any advance in the nature of loan has been provided

by the company during the year to Companies, firms, Limited liability partnership or any other parties, hence reporting regarding advancement of loans etc. prejudicial to the interest of the company under this clause is not applicable.

(ii) In view of the comments expressed in clause (iii)(a)(i) to (iii) above, reporting under this clause with regard to the " advances in the nature of the loan being prejudicial to the interest of the company", is not applicable.

(c) In respect of the Loans and advances given by the company in earlier years, the repayment of the principal amount has been regular. However, for an amount of loan of Rs.201 lakhs due from an ex-employee, company is hopeful of recovery in the near future.

(d) In view of the comments in para (c) above, the requirement of reporting of "overdue for more than ninety days" from related parties is not applicable.

(e) No loan granted by the Company falling due during the year has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) Since no loan, investment, guarantee or security and any advance in the nature of loan has been provided by the company during the year to Companies, firms, Limited liability partnership (Related parties and promoters) or any other parties, parties hence reporting under this clause with respect to disclosure of aggregate amount of outstanding from these parties, percentage thereof to the total loans outstanding is not applicable.

(iv) Since no loan, investment, guarantee or security and any advance in the nature of loan has been provided by the company during the year, hence reporting under this clause with respect to compliance under sec 185 and 186 is not applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit during the year. On the basis of legal opinion, the amount of Rs.700 Lakhs received in earlier years is claimed as exempt deposits. Further, Rs.180 Lakhs received as advance against supplies as mentioned in note 19A(i) of the financial statements in the opinion of the management is not a deemed deposit within the meaning of sec 2(31) read with Acceptance of Deposit (rules) 2014. It is also confirmed by the company that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our review of the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Accounting Records) Rules, 2014 prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed cost records have been maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service tax, provident Fund, Employees State insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid statutory dues in arrears as at 31.03.2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues as referred to in sub clause (a) which have not been deposited as at 31.03.2024 on account of any dispute other than disclosed as below as referred to in Note 32 Contingent liabilities:

Sr. No. Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs.) Lakhs Period for which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending SERVICE TAX 1 The Finance Act, 1994 Demand and Penalty towards Management maintenance and Repair Services 18 June, 2005 CESTAT, Chandigarh 2 The Finance Act, 1994 Demand and Penalty towards conversion charge for SMP & Ghee under category of Supply of Tangible Goods 62 May 2008 to April 2010 CESTAT, Chandigarh 3 The Finance Act, 1994 Penalty in the above matter 62 May 2008 to April 2010 CESTAT, Chandigarh SALES TAX 4 Sales Tax under Telangana VAT Act Demand and Penalty on account of VAT on Royalty Income 103 2012-13 to November 2014 Appellate Deputy Commissioner, Hyderabad 5 Sales Tax under Punjab VAT Act & Central Sales Tax Act Demand and Penalty on account of disallowance of VAT input credit on Rice Husk 220 2010 - 11 Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner (Appeals), Jalandhar 6 Sales Tax under Haryana VAT Act Demand and Penalty on account of disallowance of VAT input credit on Rice Husk 40 2011 -12 Joint Excise & Taxation Commissioner (A), Rohtak 7 Sales Tax under Punjab VAT Act & Central Sales Tax Act Disallowance of ITC on purchase of Rice Flour 108 2011 -13 VAT Appellate Tribunal 8 Jharkhand VAT Act Demand in respect of VAT 65 2015-16 Commissioner (Appeals), Ranchi 9 Dehradun Tax Act Demand of Sales Tax 71 2016-17 Commissioner (Appeals), Uttarakhand

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of the Loans and interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, Company has applied the term loans for the purposes for which the same have been obtained.

(d) Current ratio less than one generally indicates the utilisation of short term fund for long term purposes, however that is not a conclusive evidence. The lower current ratio and long term sources of funds by Rs.5874 Lakhs vis a vis long term application of funds, as explained by the management, is on account of operational losses in earlier years prior to financial year 2020-21. It is explained by the management that it has not utilised short term bank borrowings for long term purposes during the year. We have relied upon the assertion of management.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary, Joint venture or associates.

(f) The Company has not raised any loan on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary, hence the requirement of reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order with respect to utilisation of the same is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally), hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the order in respect of compliance under sec 42 and sec 62 and utilisation of the money is not applicable.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and to the best of our knowledge no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented by the Management, there was no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this audit report.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company and as certified by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. However, it needs to be further strengthened in terms of scope and compliance of the observations.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) As per the information available and to the best of our knowledge in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) As certified by the management, there are five core investment companies within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016).

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(ix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx)(a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) The Company has spent the required amount u/s 135(5) towards corporate social responsibility by way of contribution to advancement of sports and sports infrastructure in India through a registered trust. As required under Corporate Social Responsibility Rules, it is certified by the management that the amount given to the trust is utilised towards the specified purpose. (as disclosed in note no 39 of the financial statements).