SectorAlcoholic Beverages
Open₹249.3
Prev. Close₹247.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.08
Day's High₹249.3
Day's Low₹236.1
52 Week's High₹309.5
52 Week's Low₹144
Book Value₹13.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,120.44
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
46.66
46.31
46.15
46.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
28.57
16.12
1.42
-0.03
Net Worth
75.23
62.43
47.57
46.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
397.64
220.67
363.93
489.98
yoy growth (%)
80.19
-39.36
-25.72
-28.78
Raw materials
-202.28
-91.47
-175.39
-258.97
As % of sales
50.87
41.45
48.19
52.85
Employee costs
-66.27
-59.94
-76.5
-72.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.73
-69.7
-73.63
-96.45
Depreciation
-9.29
-9.65
-12.12
-12.72
Tax paid
0
-7.24
3.52
-0.24
Working capital
29.67
-116.38
-37.81
-105.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
80.19
-39.36
-25.72
-28.78
Op profit growth
-117.12
66.33
-42.64
259.4
EBIT growth
-215.94
48.81
-60.89
69.62
Net profit growth
-110.29
-34.02
-35.18
74.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
708.16
582.02
451.45
420.59
225.28
Excise Duty
150.71
76.11
6.19
22.95
4.61
Net Sales
557.45
505.91
445.26
397.64
220.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
26.16
42.32
52.47
33.29
76.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
United Spirits Ltd
UNITDSPR
1,682.4
|88.04
|1,22,369.51
|335
|0.53
|2,843
|99.64
United Breweries Ltd
UBL
2,128.05
|119.42
|56,266.74
|132.25
|0.47
|2,114.68
|159.64
Radico Khaitan Ltd
RADICO
2,590.75
|119.89
|34,661.06
|82.19
|0.12
|1,116.3
|187.04
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
ABDL
437.75
|198.98
|12,244.31
|48.45
|0
|867.67
|51.28
Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd
941.8
|84.77
|8,884.87
|24.94
|0
|183.43
|64.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ravi Manchanda
Independent Director
Sushma Sagar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
ROOPESH KUMAR
Independent Director
Vidhi Goel
Non Executive Director
Asha Saxena
Executive Director
ROSHINI SANAH JAISWAL
Independent Director
Nagendra Kumar Chauhan
Reports by Jagatjit Industries Ltd
Summary
Jagatjit Industries Ltd was incorporated in August, 1944. The Company is primarily into manufacture and sale of Liquor products and job work for food products. The Company operate manufacturing plants at Kapurthala (Punjab), and Behror (Rajasthan). Initially setting up a distillation/rectification plant to manufacture potable and non-potable spirits, the Company took up production of carbon dioxide gas in 1947, and later on, moved to malt and malt-extract products in 1963. The existing Promoter, L P Jaiswal, currently holds 37% in the Company.JILs liquor business is worth Rs 500 crore. It has in its fold well-known whisky brands like Aristocrat, Black Velvet and Fotune Gold, all of which are in the popular price range. On the other end of its liquid portfolio, A glass division was added to the existing units with the amalgamation of Universal Glass with the company in Jan.80. In 1988-89, it launched Binnies potato chips and PET containers.Hiram Walker (India), set up as a joint venture with Hiram Walker, UK (now known as Allied and Domeco Spirits and Wine), by the company in 1993-94, launched Teachers scotch whisky during 1994-95. JIL has also signed another agreement with Brown Forman Corporation, US, for alcoholic beverages in India.Recently, the company sold its two brands Viva and Maltova to Smithkline Beecham Consumer Healthcare for Rs 86.25 cr. Since the company would continue to focus on its core area, alcohol. Viva and Maltova enjoy over 8% of the market share of the
The Jagatjit Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹239.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jagatjit Industries Ltd is ₹1120.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jagatjit Industries Ltd is 0 and 18.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jagatjit Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jagatjit Industries Ltd is ₹144 and ₹309.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jagatjit Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.22%, 3 Years at 52.42%, 1 Year at 21.23%, 6 Month at 14.88%, 3 Month at -13.90% and 1 Month at -0.62%.
