iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jagatjit Industries Ltd Share Price

239.5
(-3.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:58:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open249.3
  • Day's High249.3
  • 52 Wk High309.5
  • Prev. Close247.5
  • Day's Low236.1
  • 52 Wk Low 144
  • Turnover (lac)16.08
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.72
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,120.44
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Jagatjit Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Alcoholic Beverages

Open

249.3

Prev. Close

247.5

Turnover(Lac.)

16.08

Day's High

249.3

Day's Low

236.1

52 Week's High

309.5

52 Week's Low

144

Book Value

13.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,120.44

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Jagatjit Industries Ltd Corporate Action

25 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Aug, 2024

arrow

25 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Jagatjit Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Jagatjit Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.15%

Foreign: 2.14%

Indian: 85.18%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 12.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jagatjit Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

46.66

46.31

46.15

46.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

28.57

16.12

1.42

-0.03

Net Worth

75.23

62.43

47.57

46.12

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

397.64

220.67

363.93

489.98

yoy growth (%)

80.19

-39.36

-25.72

-28.78

Raw materials

-202.28

-91.47

-175.39

-258.97

As % of sales

50.87

41.45

48.19

52.85

Employee costs

-66.27

-59.94

-76.5

-72.41

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.73

-69.7

-73.63

-96.45

Depreciation

-9.29

-9.65

-12.12

-12.72

Tax paid

0

-7.24

3.52

-0.24

Working capital

29.67

-116.38

-37.81

-105.13

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

80.19

-39.36

-25.72

-28.78

Op profit growth

-117.12

66.33

-42.64

259.4

EBIT growth

-215.94

48.81

-60.89

69.62

Net profit growth

-110.29

-34.02

-35.18

74.07

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

708.16

582.02

451.45

420.59

225.28

Excise Duty

150.71

76.11

6.19

22.95

4.61

Net Sales

557.45

505.91

445.26

397.64

220.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

26.16

42.32

52.47

33.29

76.36

View Annually Results

Jagatjit Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

United Spirits Ltd

UNITDSPR

1,682.4

88.041,22,369.513350.532,84399.64

United Breweries Ltd

UBL

2,128.05

119.4256,266.74132.250.472,114.68159.64

Radico Khaitan Ltd

RADICO

2,590.75

119.8934,661.0682.190.121,116.3187.04

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

ABDL

437.75

198.9812,244.3148.450867.6751.28

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd

941.8

84.778,884.8724.940183.4364.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jagatjit Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ravi Manchanda

Independent Director

Sushma Sagar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

ROOPESH KUMAR

Independent Director

Vidhi Goel

Non Executive Director

Asha Saxena

Executive Director

ROSHINI SANAH JAISWAL

Independent Director

Nagendra Kumar Chauhan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jagatjit Industries Ltd

Summary

Jagatjit Industries Ltd was incorporated in August, 1944. The Company is primarily into manufacture and sale of Liquor products and job work for food products. The Company operate manufacturing plants at Kapurthala (Punjab), and Behror (Rajasthan). Initially setting up a distillation/rectification plant to manufacture potable and non-potable spirits, the Company took up production of carbon dioxide gas in 1947, and later on, moved to malt and malt-extract products in 1963. The existing Promoter, L P Jaiswal, currently holds 37% in the Company.JILs liquor business is worth Rs 500 crore. It has in its fold well-known whisky brands like Aristocrat, Black Velvet and Fotune Gold, all of which are in the popular price range. On the other end of its liquid portfolio, A glass division was added to the existing units with the amalgamation of Universal Glass with the company in Jan.80. In 1988-89, it launched Binnies potato chips and PET containers.Hiram Walker (India), set up as a joint venture with Hiram Walker, UK (now known as Allied and Domeco Spirits and Wine), by the company in 1993-94, launched Teachers scotch whisky during 1994-95. JIL has also signed another agreement with Brown Forman Corporation, US, for alcoholic beverages in India.Recently, the company sold its two brands Viva and Maltova to Smithkline Beecham Consumer Healthcare for Rs 86.25 cr. Since the company would continue to focus on its core area, alcohol. Viva and Maltova enjoy over 8% of the market share of the
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jagatjit Industries Ltd share price today?

The Jagatjit Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹239.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jagatjit Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jagatjit Industries Ltd is ₹1120.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jagatjit Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jagatjit Industries Ltd is 0 and 18.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jagatjit Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jagatjit Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jagatjit Industries Ltd is ₹144 and ₹309.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jagatjit Industries Ltd?

Jagatjit Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.22%, 3 Years at 52.42%, 1 Year at 21.23%, 6 Month at 14.88%, 3 Month at -13.90% and 1 Month at -0.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jagatjit Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jagatjit Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 87.33 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 12.65 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Jagatjit Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.