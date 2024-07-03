Summary

Jagatjit Industries Ltd was incorporated in August, 1944. The Company is primarily into manufacture and sale of Liquor products and job work for food products. The Company operate manufacturing plants at Kapurthala (Punjab), and Behror (Rajasthan). Initially setting up a distillation/rectification plant to manufacture potable and non-potable spirits, the Company took up production of carbon dioxide gas in 1947, and later on, moved to malt and malt-extract products in 1963. The existing Promoter, L P Jaiswal, currently holds 37% in the Company.JILs liquor business is worth Rs 500 crore. It has in its fold well-known whisky brands like Aristocrat, Black Velvet and Fotune Gold, all of which are in the popular price range. On the other end of its liquid portfolio, A glass division was added to the existing units with the amalgamation of Universal Glass with the company in Jan.80. In 1988-89, it launched Binnies potato chips and PET containers.Hiram Walker (India), set up as a joint venture with Hiram Walker, UK (now known as Allied and Domeco Spirits and Wine), by the company in 1993-94, launched Teachers scotch whisky during 1994-95. JIL has also signed another agreement with Brown Forman Corporation, US, for alcoholic beverages in India.Recently, the company sold its two brands Viva and Maltova to Smithkline Beecham Consumer Healthcare for Rs 86.25 cr. Since the company would continue to focus on its core area, alcohol. Viva and Maltova enjoy over 8% of the market share of the

