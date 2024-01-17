We would further like to inform you that Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed From Monday, 16t September, 2024 to Friday, 20t September, 2024 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of AGM.