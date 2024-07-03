iifl-logo-icon 1
Jagatjit Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

238
(-0.85%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

545.97

431.87

323.1

306.63

159.43

Excise Duty

118.67

56.82

4.75

21

0.4

Net Sales

427.3

375.05

318.35

285.63

159.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

20.08

26.01

33.06

20.19

30.79

Total Income

447.38

401.06

351.41

305.82

189.82

Total Expenditure

414.79

369.7

330.06

282.28

192.26

PBIDT

32.59

31.36

21.35

23.54

-2.44

Interest

19.57

23

21.55

23.08

34.15

PBDT

13.02

8.36

-0.2

0.46

-36.59

Depreciation

7.38

7.55

7.41

7.06

6.9

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

5.64

0.81

-7.61

-6.6

-43.49

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

5.64

0.72

-7.7

-6.72

-15.75

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.2

0.65

-0.13

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

5.84

0.07

-7.57

-6.72

-15.75

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.22

0.19

-1.76

-1.53

-3.61

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

46.41

46.15

46.15

46.15

46.15

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.62

8.36

6.7

8.24

-1.53

PBDTM(%)

3.04

2.22

-0.06

0.16

-23

PATM(%)

1.31

0.21

-2.39

-2.31

-27.34

QUICKLINKS FOR Jagatjit Industries Ltd

