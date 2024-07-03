Jagatjit Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
545.97
431.87
323.1
306.63
159.43
Excise Duty
118.67
56.82
4.75
21
0.4
Net Sales
427.3
375.05
318.35
285.63
159.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
20.08
26.01
33.06
20.19
30.79
Total Income
447.38
401.06
351.41
305.82
189.82
Total Expenditure
414.79
369.7
330.06
282.28
192.26
PBIDT
32.59
31.36
21.35
23.54
-2.44
Interest
19.57
23
21.55
23.08
34.15
PBDT
13.02
8.36
-0.2
0.46
-36.59
Depreciation
7.38
7.55
7.41
7.06
6.9
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
5.64
0.81
-7.61
-6.6
-43.49
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
5.64
0.72
-7.7
-6.72
-15.75
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.2
0.65
-0.13
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
5.84
0.07
-7.57
-6.72
-15.75
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.22
0.19
-1.76
-1.53
-3.61
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
46.41
46.15
46.15
46.15
46.15
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.62
8.36
6.7
8.24
-1.53
PBDTM(%)
3.04
2.22
-0.06
0.16
-23
PATM(%)
1.31
0.21
-2.39
-2.31
-27.34
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.