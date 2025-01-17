iifl-logo-icon 1
Jagatjit Industries Ltd Key Ratios

219.75
(0.43%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:46:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

80.2

-39.36

-24.94

-29.52

Op profit growth

-117.1

66.37

-42.64

259.27

EBIT growth

-215.82

48.89

-60.88

69.59

Net profit growth

-110.98

-40.19

-35.59

76.04

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.83

-29.9

-10.9

-14.26

EBIT margin

8.04

-12.51

-5.09

-9.77

Net profit margin

1.23

-20.2

-20.48

-23.87

RoCE

12.23

-7.12

-3.46

-8.89

RoNW

2.55

-10.75

-9.31

-13.15

RoA

0.46

-2.87

-3.47

-5.42

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.09

-10.7

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.95

-11.75

-18.78

-27.84

Book value per share

10.98

9.76

35.14

51.57

Valuation ratios

P/E

36.97

-1.77

0

0

P/CEPS

-42.36

-1.61

-5.03

-2.28

P/B

3.66

1.94

2.69

1.23

EV/EBIDTA

9.48

-15.99

-117.25

-16.43

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

10.54

-4.78

0.24

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

22.44

134.91

137.99

123.74

Inventory days

35.38

81.04

67.83

68.84

Creditor days

-59.73

-118.9

-112.48

-83.54

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.05

0.65

0.33

0.96

Net debt / equity

4.05

4.43

1.95

1.16

Net debt / op. profit

18.2

-3.02

-8

-4.01

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-50.86

-41.45

-48.19

-53.4

Employee costs

-16.66

-27.16

-21.02

-14.93

Other costs

-29.62

-61.29

-41.68

-45.92

