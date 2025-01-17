Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
80.2
-39.36
-24.94
-29.52
Op profit growth
-117.1
66.37
-42.64
259.27
EBIT growth
-215.82
48.89
-60.88
69.59
Net profit growth
-110.98
-40.19
-35.59
76.04
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.83
-29.9
-10.9
-14.26
EBIT margin
8.04
-12.51
-5.09
-9.77
Net profit margin
1.23
-20.2
-20.48
-23.87
RoCE
12.23
-7.12
-3.46
-8.89
RoNW
2.55
-10.75
-9.31
-13.15
RoA
0.46
-2.87
-3.47
-5.42
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.09
-10.7
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.95
-11.75
-18.78
-27.84
Book value per share
10.98
9.76
35.14
51.57
Valuation ratios
P/E
36.97
-1.77
0
0
P/CEPS
-42.36
-1.61
-5.03
-2.28
P/B
3.66
1.94
2.69
1.23
EV/EBIDTA
9.48
-15.99
-117.25
-16.43
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
10.54
-4.78
0.24
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
22.44
134.91
137.99
123.74
Inventory days
35.38
81.04
67.83
68.84
Creditor days
-59.73
-118.9
-112.48
-83.54
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.05
0.65
0.33
0.96
Net debt / equity
4.05
4.43
1.95
1.16
Net debt / op. profit
18.2
-3.02
-8
-4.01
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-50.86
-41.45
-48.19
-53.4
Employee costs
-16.66
-27.16
-21.02
-14.93
Other costs
-29.62
-61.29
-41.68
-45.92
