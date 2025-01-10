iifl-logo-icon 1
Jagatjit Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

225.6
(-2.67%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:44:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

46.66

46.31

46.15

46.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

28.57

16.12

1.42

-0.03

Net Worth

75.23

62.43

47.57

46.12

Minority Interest

Debt

270.08

221.24

216.48

215.7

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

345.31

283.67

264.05

261.82

Fixed Assets

385.45

380.81

386.99

390.63

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.28

0.25

0.31

0.31

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-72.32

-108.32

-125.34

-140.16

Inventories

62.82

44.33

37.33

35.21

Inventory Days

32.31

Sundry Debtors

36.06

25.01

32.02

20.3

Debtor Days

18.63

Other Current Assets

94.79

36.87

34.46

35.31

Sundry Creditors

-78.24

-49.44

-55.77

-58.69

Creditor Days

53.87

Other Current Liabilities

-187.75

-165.09

-173.38

-172.29

Cash

31.9

10.93

2.09

11.04

Total Assets

345.31

283.67

264.05

261.82

