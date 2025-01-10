Jagatjit Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
46.66
46.31
46.15
46.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
28.57
16.12
1.42
-0.03
Net Worth
75.23
62.43
47.57
46.12
Minority Interest
Debt
270.08
221.24
216.48
215.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
345.31
283.67
264.05
261.82
Fixed Assets
385.45
380.81
386.99
390.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.28
0.25
0.31
0.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-72.32
-108.32
-125.34
-140.16
Inventories
62.82
44.33
37.33
35.21
Inventory Days
32.31
Sundry Debtors
36.06
25.01
32.02
20.3
Debtor Days
18.63
Other Current Assets
94.79
36.87
34.46
35.31
Sundry Creditors
-78.24
-49.44
-55.77
-58.69
Creditor Days
53.87
Other Current Liabilities
-187.75
-165.09
-173.38
-172.29
Cash
31.9
10.93
2.09
11.04
Total Assets
345.31
283.67
264.05
261.82
