Jagatjit Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.73
-69.7
-73.63
-96.45
Depreciation
-9.29
-9.65
-12.12
-12.72
Tax paid
0
-7.24
3.52
-0.24
Working capital
29.67
-116.38
-37.81
-105.13
Other operating items
Operating
22.12
-202.97
-120.04
-214.54
Capital expenditure
8.26
-22.6
-0.25
-122.48
Free cash flow
30.38
-225.57
-120.29
-337.02
Equity raised
-10.86
158.64
380.53
458.72
Investing
-0.02
-12.58
-0.14
0.41
Financing
35.46
3.94
344.49
174.6
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
54.96
-75.57
604.59
296.71
