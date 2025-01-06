iifl-logo-icon 1
Jagatjit Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

234
(-5.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Jagatjit Industries Ltd

Jagatjit Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.73

-69.7

-73.63

-96.45

Depreciation

-9.29

-9.65

-12.12

-12.72

Tax paid

0

-7.24

3.52

-0.24

Working capital

29.67

-116.38

-37.81

-105.13

Other operating items

Operating

22.12

-202.97

-120.04

-214.54

Capital expenditure

8.26

-22.6

-0.25

-122.48

Free cash flow

30.38

-225.57

-120.29

-337.02

Equity raised

-10.86

158.64

380.53

458.72

Investing

-0.02

-12.58

-0.14

0.41

Financing

35.46

3.94

344.49

174.6

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

54.96

-75.57

604.59

296.71

