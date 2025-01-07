iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jagatjit Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

240
(2.17%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:25:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jagatjit Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

397.64

220.67

363.93

489.98

yoy growth (%)

80.19

-39.36

-25.72

-28.78

Raw materials

-202.28

-91.47

-175.39

-258.97

As % of sales

50.87

41.45

48.19

52.85

Employee costs

-66.27

-59.94

-76.5

-72.41

As % of sales

16.66

27.16

21.02

14.77

Other costs

-117.79

-135.23

-151.7

-227.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.62

61.28

41.68

46.48

Operating profit

11.3

-65.97

-39.66

-69.15

OPM

2.84

-29.89

-10.89

-14.11

Depreciation

-9.29

-9.65

-12.12

-12.72

Interest expense

-30.25

-42.11

-55.09

-49.04

Other income

29.98

48.03

33.24

34.46

Profit before tax

1.73

-69.7

-73.63

-96.45

Taxes

0

-7.24

3.52

-0.24

Tax rate

0

10.38

-4.78

0.24

Minorities and other

2.91

-0.61

-3.96

-17.59

Adj. profit

4.64

-77.55

-74.07

-114.28

Exceptional items

0.38

28.68

0

0

Net profit

5.03

-48.87

-74.07

-114.28

yoy growth (%)

-110.29

-34.02

-35.18

74.07

NPM

1.26

-22.14

-20.35

-23.32

Jagatjit Inds. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jagatjit Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.