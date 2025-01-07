Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
397.64
220.67
363.93
489.98
yoy growth (%)
80.19
-39.36
-25.72
-28.78
Raw materials
-202.28
-91.47
-175.39
-258.97
As % of sales
50.87
41.45
48.19
52.85
Employee costs
-66.27
-59.94
-76.5
-72.41
As % of sales
16.66
27.16
21.02
14.77
Other costs
-117.79
-135.23
-151.7
-227.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.62
61.28
41.68
46.48
Operating profit
11.3
-65.97
-39.66
-69.15
OPM
2.84
-29.89
-10.89
-14.11
Depreciation
-9.29
-9.65
-12.12
-12.72
Interest expense
-30.25
-42.11
-55.09
-49.04
Other income
29.98
48.03
33.24
34.46
Profit before tax
1.73
-69.7
-73.63
-96.45
Taxes
0
-7.24
3.52
-0.24
Tax rate
0
10.38
-4.78
0.24
Minorities and other
2.91
-0.61
-3.96
-17.59
Adj. profit
4.64
-77.55
-74.07
-114.28
Exceptional items
0.38
28.68
0
0
Net profit
5.03
-48.87
-74.07
-114.28
yoy growth (%)
-110.29
-34.02
-35.18
74.07
NPM
1.26
-22.14
-20.35
-23.32
