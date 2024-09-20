iifl-logo-icon 1
Jagatjit Industries Ltd AGM

221
(1.77%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Jagatjit Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM20 Sep 202425 Aug 2024
We would like to inform you that the 79t Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of Jagatjit Industries Limited will be held on Friday, 20t September, 2024, through Video Conference (VC)/ other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder, provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 and the provisions of General Circular No. 09/2023 dated 25% September, 2023, other circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs from time to time and Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD- 2/P/CR/2023/167 dated 7t October, 2023, issued by SEBI. Voting results under Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.09.2024)

