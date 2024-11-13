Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

JAGATJIT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024.

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

JAGATJIT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024. Unaudited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024. Disclosure under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Change in Directorate. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 9 May 2024

JAGATJIT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 Audited Financial Results both standalone and consolidated for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024