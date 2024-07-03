Jagatjit Industries Ltd Summary

Jagatjit Industries Ltd was incorporated in August, 1944. The Company is primarily into manufacture and sale of Liquor products and job work for food products. The Company operate manufacturing plants at Kapurthala (Punjab), and Behror (Rajasthan). Initially setting up a distillation/rectification plant to manufacture potable and non-potable spirits, the Company took up production of carbon dioxide gas in 1947, and later on, moved to malt and malt-extract products in 1963. The existing Promoter, L P Jaiswal, currently holds 37% in the Company.JILs liquor business is worth Rs 500 crore. It has in its fold well-known whisky brands like Aristocrat, Black Velvet and Fotune Gold, all of which are in the popular price range. On the other end of its liquid portfolio, A glass division was added to the existing units with the amalgamation of Universal Glass with the company in Jan.80. In 1988-89, it launched Binnies potato chips and PET containers.Hiram Walker (India), set up as a joint venture with Hiram Walker, UK (now known as Allied and Domeco Spirits and Wine), by the company in 1993-94, launched Teachers scotch whisky during 1994-95. JIL has also signed another agreement with Brown Forman Corporation, US, for alcoholic beverages in India.Recently, the company sold its two brands Viva and Maltova to Smithkline Beecham Consumer Healthcare for Rs 86.25 cr. Since the company would continue to focus on its core area, alcohol. Viva and Maltova enjoy over 8% of the market share of the health drink market which is currently estimated at around 90,000 tonnes per annum.M/s. Anjani Estates Limited ceased to be subsidiary of the Company during the year 2011-12. M/s Jagatjit India Private Limited became and ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company during the year 2014-15. On 15th May, 2017 the Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company with the name of M/s. Yoofy Computech Private Limited. M/s LPJ Holdings Private Limited holds 83.90% voting rights in the Company i.e Jagatjit Industries Limited and by virtue of such holding, M/s Jagatjit Industries Limited was made subsidiarycompany of M/s LPJ Holdings Private Limited in 2018-19. In 2019-20, Company had made investment by way of subscribing 100% equity shares of newly incorporated Company M/s Natwar Liquors Private Limited, consequently, it became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. During the year 2020-21, capacity expansion for Malted Milk Food Division (MMF) was done with oven automation and change of vacuum system in order to increase capacity by around 4880 MT per annum. The Company launched IMFL Brand AC Black Pure Grain Whisky in Assam. It launched the prestigious Scotch Whisky KH8- Damn Good Scotch in Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan in 2021.