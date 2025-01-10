The Shareholders,

JAGSONPAL FINANCE & LEASING LTD,

New Delhi.

Report on the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS)Financial Statements

1. We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of JAGSONPALFINANCE & LEASING LTD (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit & Loss, the Cash Flow Statement, Statement of changes in Equity and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements, give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (“Ind AS”) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the standalone state of affairs as at March 31,2024.

Managements Responsibilities for the Ind AS Financial Statements

3. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“theAct”) with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements togive a true and fair view of the financial position,financial performance and cashflows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified in the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rule, 2015 (as amended) under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls,that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

4. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Ind AS financial statements based on our audit.

5. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

6. We conducted our audit of the Ind AS financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act and other applicable authoritative pronouncements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.Those Standards and pronouncements require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements are free from material misstatement.

7. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the Ind AS financial statements, in order to design audit procedure that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the Ind AS financial statements.

8. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

Opinion

9. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its total comprehensive profit, its cash flows, the changes in Equity of the company and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

10. As required by the Companies (AuditorsReport) Order 2016 issued by the Central Government interms of Sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act (“the Order”) and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the Annexure B a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

11. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information to the best of our knowledge and belief was necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement and changes in Equity Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of written representation received from the directors as on 31 st March, 2024 take on record by the Board of Directors,none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the act.

(f) As required under section 143(3)(i) of the act, regarding adequacy and operating effectiveness of internal financial controls a separate annexure A.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which impact its Ind AS financial position;

ii. The Company does not have any long term contracts; and

iii. The company has no unpaid dividends that required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.