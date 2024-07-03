Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹107.45
Prev. Close₹109.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.23
Day's High₹107.45
Day's Low₹107.45
52 Week's High₹131.26
52 Week's Low₹5.04
Book Value₹2.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)59.1
P/E95.3
EPS1.15
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.5
5.5
5.5
5.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.54
-4.89
-4.83
-4.78
Net Worth
0.96
0.61
0.67
0.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.01
-0.51
-0.33
-0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CMD & Chief Financial Officer
KARTIK SRINIVASAN
Independent Director
Shailendra Somarouthu
Executive Director
Rodney Stuart Pearce
Independent Director
Sugandhi lyer
Independent Director
Satish Ramachandran
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Poonam V aze
Independent Director
Gurpreet Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd
Summary
Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd. was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 20th February, 1991 and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company in Jul.94. It was promoted by Jagmohan Singh Kochhar and Kanwarpal Singh Kochhar. The Company is engaged in the business of Finance, Leasing & Trading of shares & equity, commodities and real estate.The company commenced leasing and hire purchase activities in 1993. It came out with a public issue in Apr.95 to expand its business by diversifying into other areas of financial services like merchant banking, inter corporate deposits, project services and secretarial services; to finance the infrastructural facilities of the company and to build a strong financial base.
Read More
The Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹107.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd is ₹59.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd is 95.3 and 53.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd is ₹5.04 and ₹131.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 119.72%, 3 Years at 161.63%, 1 Year at 2074.60%, 6 Month at 872.49%, 3 Month at 147.18% and 1 Month at 12.33%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.