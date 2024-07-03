Summary

Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd. was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 20th February, 1991 and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company in Jul.94. It was promoted by Jagmohan Singh Kochhar and Kanwarpal Singh Kochhar. The Company is engaged in the business of Finance, Leasing & Trading of shares & equity, commodities and real estate.The company commenced leasing and hire purchase activities in 1993. It came out with a public issue in Apr.95 to expand its business by diversifying into other areas of financial services like merchant banking, inter corporate deposits, project services and secretarial services; to finance the infrastructural facilities of the company and to build a strong financial base.

