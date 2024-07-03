iifl-logo-icon 1
Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd Share Price

107.45
(-1.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:05:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open107.45
  • Day's High107.45
  • 52 Wk High131.26
  • Prev. Close109.6
  • Day's Low107.45
  • 52 Wk Low 5.04
  • Turnover (lac)0.23
  • P/E95.3
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2.06
  • EPS1.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)59.1
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

107.45

Prev. Close

109.6

Turnover(Lac.)

0.23

Day's High

107.45

Day's Low

107.45

52 Week's High

131.26

52 Week's Low

5.04

Book Value

2.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

59.1

P/E

95.3

EPS

1.15

Divi. Yield

0

Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd Corporate Action

3 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.94%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 44.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.5

5.5

5.5

5.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.54

-4.89

-4.83

-4.78

Net Worth

0.96

0.61

0.67

0.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.01

-0.51

-0.33

-0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

CMD & Chief Financial Officer

KARTIK SRINIVASAN

Independent Director

Shailendra Somarouthu

Executive Director

Rodney Stuart Pearce

Independent Director

Sugandhi lyer

Independent Director

Satish Ramachandran

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Poonam V aze

Independent Director

Gurpreet Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd

Summary

Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd. was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 20th February, 1991 and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company in Jul.94. It was promoted by Jagmohan Singh Kochhar and Kanwarpal Singh Kochhar. The Company is engaged in the business of Finance, Leasing & Trading of shares & equity, commodities and real estate.The company commenced leasing and hire purchase activities in 1993. It came out with a public issue in Apr.95 to expand its business by diversifying into other areas of financial services like merchant banking, inter corporate deposits, project services and secretarial services; to finance the infrastructural facilities of the company and to build a strong financial base.
Company FAQs

What is the Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd share price today?

The Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹107.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd is ₹59.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd is 95.3 and 53.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd is ₹5.04 and ₹131.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd?

Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 119.72%, 3 Years at 161.63%, 1 Year at 2074.60%, 6 Month at 872.49%, 3 Month at 147.18% and 1 Month at 12.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.94 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 44.03 %

