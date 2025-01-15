Board Meeting 15 Jan 2025 9 Jan 2025

JAGSONPAL FINANCE & LEASING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2024; 2. Alteration of Main Objects of the Company; 3. Increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company; 4. Alteration of the Memorandum of Association and 5. Raising of funds by preferential issue or any other method; determination of issue price therefor and modalities for obtaining shareholder approval for said fund raising. Pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report trading by the Employees and other Connected Persons of the Company the Trading Window for trading in Companys equity shares by Promoters Directors Designated Employees of the Company Connected Persons and Insiders shall remain closed till 18th January 2025.

Board Meeting 3 Dec 2024 3 Dec 2024

Board Meeting Outcome Resignation of Directors Appointment of Directors Change in Registered office address.

Board Meeting 20 Nov 2024 20 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 11 Oct 2024 4 Oct 2024

JAGSONPAL FINANCE & LEASING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and Half yearly ended September 30 2024 Performance of the second quarter / Half Year ended 30.09.2024 (unaudited) was placed before the Board having reviewed by the Audit Committee. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/10/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

JAGSONPAL FINANCE & LEASING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First quarter ended on June 30 2024. 1. Performance of the First Quarter ended 30.06.2024 (Unaudited) was placed before the Board having reviewed by the Audit Committee. 2. Approval of First Quarter performance ended 30.06.2024 was approved by the Board of Director to publish in Newspapers and send same to Bombay Stock Exchange. 3. Auditors Limited Review Statement is enclosed. 4. The Board has proposed re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor i.e. P.K.S & Associates, Company Secretary of the Company for the financial Year 2024-25. 5. Other routine matters were discussed by Board and taken care 6. The meetings commence at 3:00 p.m. to 4: 30 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jun 2024 21 Jun 2024

JAGSONPAL FINANCE & LEASING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday June 24 2024 for General Purposes. Please take note that the existing Promoter and Promoters Group has decided to execute the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for sale of entire their shareholding of the company i.e. 30,77,010 (55.94%) to Mr Karthik Srinivasan (Acquirer). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.06.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 17 May 2024

JAGSONPAL FINANCE & LEASING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024. JAGSONPAL FINANCE & LEASING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Year Ended March 31, 2024 could not approved today as already informed you. The Letter is enclosed for your kind perusal. Kindly note that the Results shall be approve on Thursday, 30 May, 2024. Pursuant to the Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024) Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please note that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved, inter-alia, the following matters in their meeting held today i.e. May 30 2024, commenced at 01:00 P.M. and concluded at 02:30 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024