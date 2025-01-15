iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting15 Jan 20259 Jan 2025
JAGSONPAL FINANCE & LEASING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2024; 2. Alteration of Main Objects of the Company; 3. Increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company; 4. Alteration of the Memorandum of Association and 5. Raising of funds by preferential issue or any other method; determination of issue price therefor and modalities for obtaining shareholder approval for said fund raising. Pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report trading by the Employees and other Connected Persons of the Company the Trading Window for trading in Companys equity shares by Promoters Directors Designated Employees of the Company Connected Persons and Insiders shall remain closed till 18th January 2025.
Board Meeting3 Dec 20243 Dec 2024
Board Meeting Outcome Resignation of Directors Appointment of Directors Change in Registered office address.
Board Meeting20 Nov 202420 Nov 2024
Board Meeting Outcome.
Board Meeting11 Oct 20244 Oct 2024
JAGSONPAL FINANCE & LEASING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and Half yearly ended September 30 2024 Performance of the second quarter / Half Year ended 30.09.2024 (unaudited) was placed before the Board having reviewed by the Audit Committee. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/10/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
JAGSONPAL FINANCE & LEASING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First quarter ended on June 30 2024. 1. Performance of the First Quarter ended 30.06.2024 (Unaudited) was placed before the Board having reviewed by the Audit Committee. 2. Approval of First Quarter performance ended 30.06.2024 was approved by the Board of Director to publish in Newspapers and send same to Bombay Stock Exchange. 3. Auditors Limited Review Statement is enclosed. 4. The Board has proposed re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor i.e. P.K.S & Associates, Company Secretary of the Company for the financial Year 2024-25. 5. Other routine matters were discussed by Board and taken care 6. The meetings commence at 3:00 p.m. to 4: 30 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jun 202421 Jun 2024
JAGSONPAL FINANCE & LEASING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday June 24 2024 for General Purposes. Please take note that the existing Promoter and Promoters Group has decided to execute the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for sale of entire their shareholding of the company i.e. 30,77,010 (55.94%) to Mr Karthik Srinivasan (Acquirer). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.06.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202417 May 2024
JAGSONPAL FINANCE & LEASING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024. JAGSONPAL FINANCE & LEASING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Year Ended March 31, 2024 could not approved today as already informed you. The Letter is enclosed for your kind perusal. Kindly note that the Results shall be approve on Thursday, 30 May, 2024. Pursuant to the Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024) Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please note that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved, inter-alia, the following matters in their meeting held today i.e. May 30 2024, commenced at 01:00 P.M. and concluded at 02:30 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting27 Jan 202418 Jan 2024
JAGSONPAL FINANCE & LEASING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Nine months ended December 31 2023. JAGSONPAL FINANCE & LEASING LTD. Held on 27.01.2024 and unaudited financial results with Limited Review Report for the Third Quarter/Nine Months ended on December 31, 2023 under regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 1. Standalone Unaudited Financial statement for the thrid quarter/nine months ended December, 31, 2023 and reviewed by Audit Committee. 2. Auditors Limited Review Reports 3 The board has decided to shift registered office of the company from D-28, First Floor, Greater Kailash Enclave -1, New Delhi - 110048 to C-30, Ground Floor, Friends Colony (EAST), New Delhi - 110065. 4. The meeting commence at 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/01/2024)

