Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd Balance Sheet

99.2
(-1.98%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.5

5.5

5.5

5.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.54

-4.89

-4.83

-4.78

Net Worth

0.96

0.61

0.67

0.72

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.96

0.61

0.67

0.72

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.02

0.32

0.54

0.57

Inventories

0.23

0.53

0.69

0.58

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.06

0.06

0.06

0.06

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.06

0

0.09

0.2

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.03

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.33

-0.27

-0.27

-0.27

Cash

0.82

0.16

0.01

0.02

Total Assets

0.84

0.48

0.55

0.59

No Record Found

