Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.5
5.5
5.5
5.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.54
-4.89
-4.83
-4.78
Net Worth
0.96
0.61
0.67
0.72
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.96
0.61
0.67
0.72
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.02
0.32
0.54
0.57
Inventories
0.23
0.53
0.69
0.58
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.06
0.06
0.06
0.06
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.06
0
0.09
0.2
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.03
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.33
-0.27
-0.27
-0.27
Cash
0.82
0.16
0.01
0.02
Total Assets
0.84
0.48
0.55
0.59
