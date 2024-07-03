iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd Company Summary

94.25
(-4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:13:00 PM

Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd Summary

Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd. was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 20th February, 1991 and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company in Jul.94. It was promoted by Jagmohan Singh Kochhar and Kanwarpal Singh Kochhar. The Company is engaged in the business of Finance, Leasing & Trading of shares & equity, commodities and real estate.The company commenced leasing and hire purchase activities in 1993. It came out with a public issue in Apr.95 to expand its business by diversifying into other areas of financial services like merchant banking, inter corporate deposits, project services and secretarial services; to finance the infrastructural facilities of the company and to build a strong financial base.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.