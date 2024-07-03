Jaihind Synthetics Ltd Summary

Jaihind Synthetics Limited was originally incorporated on June 12, 1986 at Mumbai in Maharashtra. The Company made its maiden public issue in July 1993 and got equity shares listed at various stock exchanges, including BSE. The Company is engaged in the business of Manufacturers, dealers, exporters, brokers, agents, distributors, dyers, printers, bleachers of all textiles fibers, yarn, cloth, cotton, woolen, worsted stuff, silk, garments, handicrafts twisting, dobbling, texturizing and crimping of polysteryarn silk, cotton, or blended yarn.