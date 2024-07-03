iifl-logo-icon 1
Jaihind Synthetics Ltd Share Price

48.89
(2.71%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open49.9
  • Day's High49.9
  • 52 Wk High56.74
  • Prev. Close47.6
  • Day's Low47.6
  • 52 Wk Low 23.51
  • Turnover (lac)0.21
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.62
  • EPS0.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)41.78
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Jaihind Synthetics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

49.9

Prev. Close

47.6

Turnover(Lac.)

0.21

Day's High

49.9

Day's Low

47.6

52 Week's High

56.74

52 Week's Low

23.51

Book Value

17.62

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

41.78

P/E

0

EPS

0.05

Divi. Yield

0

Jaihind Synthetics Ltd Corporate Action

22 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

22 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

22 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Jaihind Synthetics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jaihind Synthetics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:47 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 9.16%

Non-Promoter- 90.83%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 90.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jaihind Synthetics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.51

8.51

8.51

8.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.51

6.49

6.47

6.46

Net Worth

15.02

15

14.98

14.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.09

-0.09

-0.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.02

0.03

0.09

0.1

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.03

-0.03

Working capital

-0.83

0.02

0.13

0.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-2.47

76.73

-15.52

-3.77

EBIT growth

-36.92

-64.38

-10.11

-5.38

Net profit growth

-11.92

-61.58

-12.41

1.56

No Record Found

Jaihind Synthetics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jaihind Synthetics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Paresh Sravani

Independent Director

Shital Arvind Shah

Independent Director

Ramesh Kistappa Pasula

Independent Director

Dharmistha Sharad Shah

Whole Time Director

Deviben Dinesh Doshi

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Dinesh Jayntalal Doshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pramod Yadav

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jaihind Synthetics Ltd

Summary

Jaihind Synthetics Limited was originally incorporated on June 12, 1986 at Mumbai in Maharashtra. The Company made its maiden public issue in July 1993 and got equity shares listed at various stock exchanges, including BSE. The Company is engaged in the business of Manufacturers, dealers, exporters, brokers, agents, distributors, dyers, printers, bleachers of all textiles fibers, yarn, cloth, cotton, woolen, worsted stuff, silk, garments, handicrafts twisting, dobbling, texturizing and crimping of polysteryarn silk, cotton, or blended yarn.
Company FAQs

What is the Jaihind Synthetics Ltd share price today?

The Jaihind Synthetics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48.89 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jaihind Synthetics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jaihind Synthetics Ltd is ₹41.78 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jaihind Synthetics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jaihind Synthetics Ltd is 0 and 2.77 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jaihind Synthetics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jaihind Synthetics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jaihind Synthetics Ltd is ₹23.51 and ₹56.74 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jaihind Synthetics Ltd?

Jaihind Synthetics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 74.75%, 3 Years at 85.66%, 1 Year at 67.83%, 6 Month at 65.56%, 3 Month at 41.14% and 1 Month at -9.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jaihind Synthetics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jaihind Synthetics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 9.16 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 90.84 %

