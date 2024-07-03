Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹49.9
Prev. Close₹47.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.21
Day's High₹49.9
Day's Low₹47.6
52 Week's High₹56.74
52 Week's Low₹23.51
Book Value₹17.62
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)41.78
P/E0
EPS0.05
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.51
8.51
8.51
8.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.51
6.49
6.47
6.46
Net Worth
15.02
15
14.98
14.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.09
-0.09
-0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.02
0.03
0.09
0.1
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.03
-0.03
Working capital
-0.83
0.02
0.13
0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
-2.47
76.73
-15.52
-3.77
EBIT growth
-36.92
-64.38
-10.11
-5.38
Net profit growth
-11.92
-61.58
-12.41
1.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Paresh Sravani
Independent Director
Shital Arvind Shah
Independent Director
Ramesh Kistappa Pasula
Independent Director
Dharmistha Sharad Shah
Whole Time Director
Deviben Dinesh Doshi
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Dinesh Jayntalal Doshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pramod Yadav
Reports by Jaihind Synthetics Ltd
Summary
Jaihind Synthetics Limited was originally incorporated on June 12, 1986 at Mumbai in Maharashtra. The Company made its maiden public issue in July 1993 and got equity shares listed at various stock exchanges, including BSE. The Company is engaged in the business of Manufacturers, dealers, exporters, brokers, agents, distributors, dyers, printers, bleachers of all textiles fibers, yarn, cloth, cotton, woolen, worsted stuff, silk, garments, handicrafts twisting, dobbling, texturizing and crimping of polysteryarn silk, cotton, or blended yarn.
Read More
The Jaihind Synthetics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48.89 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jaihind Synthetics Ltd is ₹41.78 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jaihind Synthetics Ltd is 0 and 2.77 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jaihind Synthetics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jaihind Synthetics Ltd is ₹23.51 and ₹56.74 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Jaihind Synthetics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 74.75%, 3 Years at 85.66%, 1 Year at 67.83%, 6 Month at 65.56%, 3 Month at 41.14% and 1 Month at -9.04%.
