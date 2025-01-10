Jaihind Synthetics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.51
8.51
8.51
8.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.51
6.49
6.47
6.46
Net Worth
15.02
15
14.98
14.97
Minority Interest
Debt
0.94
0.89
0.81
0.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
15.96
15.89
15.79
14.99
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
15.96
15.78
15.75
14.99
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
9.31
9.11
8.92
8.84
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.53
7.53
7.48
6.73
Sundry Creditors
-0.82
-0.81
-0.6
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.05
-0.05
-0.58
Cash
0.01
0.11
0.04
0
Total Assets
15.97
15.89
15.79
14.99
