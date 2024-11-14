|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|22 Nov 2024
|22 Nov 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|JAIHIND SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited financial Result for the Quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|JAIHIND SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Jaihind Synthetics Ltd (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first Quarter ended June 30 2024. Approved the Un-audited Financial Statement and Accounts for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|JAIHIND SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on May 282024 to consider and approve Audited Financial statements for the fourth Quarter and Year Ended March 312024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Feb 2024
|22 Feb 2024
|Reduction of Share Capital
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|JAIHIND SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Third quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023 Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.