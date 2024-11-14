Board Meeting 22 Nov 2024 22 Nov 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

JAIHIND SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited financial Result for the Quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

JAIHIND SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Jaihind Synthetics Ltd (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first Quarter ended June 30 2024. Approved the Un-audited Financial Statement and Accounts for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 22 May 2024

JAIHIND SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on May 282024 to consider and approve Audited Financial statements for the fourth Quarter and Year Ended March 312024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Feb 2024 22 Feb 2024

Reduction of Share Capital

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024