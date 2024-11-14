iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jaihind Synthetics Ltd Board Meeting

49.13
(4.98%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Jaihind Synth CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting22 Nov 202422 Nov 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
JAIHIND SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited financial Result for the Quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
JAIHIND SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Jaihind Synthetics Ltd (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first Quarter ended June 30 2024. Approved the Un-audited Financial Statement and Accounts for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202422 May 2024
JAIHIND SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on May 282024 to consider and approve Audited Financial statements for the fourth Quarter and Year Ended March 312024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting22 Feb 202422 Feb 2024
Reduction of Share Capital
Board Meeting14 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
JAIHIND SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Third quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023 Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Jaihind Synth: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jaihind Synthetics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.