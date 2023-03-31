To The Members of Jainco Projects (India) Limited Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Jainco Projects (India) Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and the notes to the financial statements including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act"), in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit, its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significant in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note No 2.22 in the financial statements wherein the Company has disclosed the impact of various litigations on its current and future financial performance. Considering the uncertainties involve in the future outcome of such proceeding scenario which a based on various external factors outside the control of the Company, the managements assumptions and estimates on operational and financial performance of the Company would largely depend on future developments as they emerged as stated in the said note. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the management Discussion and Analysis. Boards Report including annexures to Boards Report and Report on Corporate Governance but does not include the standalone and consolidate

financial statements and our respective auditors report thereon. The other information referred to above is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2013, with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under the Act read with rules framed thereunder as applicable.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease the operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Thus Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but it is not a guarantee that an audit concluded in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatements when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As a part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements , whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion forgery, intentional omission, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves the fair presentation.

• We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

• We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters.

We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters:

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

1. Attention is drawn to :

a. Note 2.19 and 24.1 of the financial results, relating to advances, unsecured loan, trade payable and receivable are subject to confirmation from respective parties as at March 31 and consequential effect upon reconciliation/adjustment arising there from, if any. Hence, financial impact if any is not currently ascertainable. Receivables and advances include the amount due from customers and parties which are sub-judice or assets which are not presently in possession of the company and matter is sub-judice.

b. Note 2.12 & 24.9 Borrowing Cost and dues to financial creditor of the company, it has not recognized disputed interest and other charges payable & also loss faced by the company for financial creditors in preparation of the financial results as its being disputed by the company and the matter is sub-judice.

c. Note no. 24.1 & also 24.9, effect of total non-recognition of various financial figures i.e. total contingent liability of the company which has been unascertainable include differences of claims by financial / operational creditors / statutory dues / effect of guarantees extended by the company and brought to our notice during our audit.

d. Note no. 24.1 wherein companies some assets, current and fixed are not in possession of company due to reason briefed therein.

e. Note no. 24.1 wherein the company has not made any provision for gratuity payment for the year and the same is also not ascertainable by us.

f. Note 2.22 to the standalone financial statements which explain the uncertainties and managements assessment of the financial impact due to legal cases, for which a definitive assessment of the impact is dependent upon future outcome of the same.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in Annexure-A, a statement on the

matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024, taken

st

on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure - B. Our Report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

(g) With respect to other matters to be included in Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind-AS financial statements.

ii. The Company has certain long-term contracts for which there are no material foreseeable losses. The Company did not have any derivative contracts.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

v. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

vi. Based on such audit procedures which we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

vii. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013", Hence clause not applicable.

viii. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has in place an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant

transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Additionally, the audit trail is preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on other legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements of the

st

Company for the year ended 31 March 2024)

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.

(b) The company dont own intangible assets.

(c) The non-litigated fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and in our opinion it is reasonable considering the size of company and nature of asset no such material discrepancies were noticed on such verification and if so, the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account;

(d) According to the information and examinations given to us and on the basis of our examination, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date; there are some disputes being ongoing with regards to few of the properties and as the matter is subjudice we reserve our opinion in the matter.

(e) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipments during the year end.

(f) There are no pending proceedings against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As explained to us, the inventories of Stock in trade were maintained in demat account & physical verification are been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and if any material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification, the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account, attention is drawn towards note no. 24 of financial statement;

(b) The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

(iii) According to the information and explanation given to us, during the year, the company has not granted any new loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, provisions of clauses (iii) (a) to (f) of the aforesaid Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to the information and explanation given to us, during the year the Company has not given loans, made investments, given guarantees and provided securities covered by provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act except as allowed under the RBI Act for NBFC.

(v) The company has not accepted deposits, from the public within the meaning of sections 73 and 74 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under.

(vi) The Company is not required to maintain cost records as specified under Sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of checking the records of the Company, we are of the opinion that the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax cess, GST and any other statutory dues with appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the following dues of sales tax, value added tax, GST, duty of custom and duty of excise have not been deposited by the Company on account of any dispute:

Name of Statue Nature of Dues Amount Involved Forum where demand is pending Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax/Interest/ Penalty AY 2013-14 Demand Rs. 121462/- Appeal pending with DCIT Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax/Interest/ Penalty AY 2017-18 Demand Rs. 153080/- & int. Rs. 65790/- Rectification u/s 154 Income Tax Act 1961 TDS - Short Payment/ Interest / Late Filing/ Demand o/s for 26202.50 Appeal not yet filed VAT Act 2003 Vat/ Interest/ Penalty for the year 2013-14 and 2014-15 Demand Raised Rs.88 Lacs & 44 Lacs Appeal at High court/DCCT Sales Tax Gratuity Yearly payment Not ascertained LIC has been requested for sending quote

(A mere representation to/by the concerned Department is not considered as a dispute)

(viii) No transactions not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) According to information and explanation given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, the company has not made repayment of short term loans or borrowings to financial institutions/Banks as at Balance Sheet date as there has been dispute between the company and the institution/Bank with regards to amount payable, interest etc. for which cases has been instituted/ will be instituted before appropriate court for adjudication of the matter, hence being sub-judice matter we reserve our opinion in the matter which will be shared after fate of the cases. Further attention is drawn on Note no. 24.9 in this regards. The company has also given some settlement offer to the financier for which outcome is awaited as well.

(b) the company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) No term loan was outstanding as on balance sheet date.

(d) No new short term loan have been raised during the year, hence this clause not applicable to the company.

(e) Company dont have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures hence this clause not applicable to the company.

(f) Company has not raised loans during the year hence this clause not applicable to the company.

(x) (a) The company did not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence this clause is not applicable to the company.

(b) the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year, hence this clause is not applicable to the company.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanation given to us, we have neither observed any instance of fraud by the company or any fraud on the company by its officers or employees of the Company nor have been noticed of such case by the management during the year. Company has traced some fraud by others upon the company for which the company has initiated legal complaints and cases at various forums. There will be financial implication on immovable properties held by the company in its name incase as a result of outcome of cases. We reserve our observation on the matter as matter is sub judice.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) The company has not received any whistle-blower complaints, during the year.

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company, this clause & its sub clauses are not applicable to the company.

(xiii) On the basis of our examination of the books of account of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions entered into with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and their details have also been discussed in financial statement.

(xiv) (a) The company has sufficient internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The company has not appointed any internal auditor, hence no such report was received by us.

(xv) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as per the provisions of section 192 of Companies Act.

(xvi) (a) The Company is duly registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a NBFC company as per Section 45 IA of the RBI Act, 1934. The company has registration certificate bearing registration no. 05.02398 issued by the Reserve Bank of India. Sub clause (b), (c) and (d) are not applicable for the company.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) In last AGM, we were appointed as Statutory Auditor. Dipankar Mukherjee and Associates (FRN 032257E) has audited financial as on 31/03/2023 and resigned due to health issues in 2023-24.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our report is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will be discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Section 135 Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable for the company for the past / present year and company has no such fund available.

(xxi) There has been no qualifications or adverse remarks in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements. Due disclosures we made in Companies financial and Statutory Audit and CARO report.

Annexure ‘B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Clause (f) of Paragraph 2 of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the members of the Company, on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") over Financial Reporting for the year ended 31st March, 2024)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Jainco Projects (India) Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the Company has, in all material respect, an adequate internal financial control over financial reporting and such internal financial control over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".