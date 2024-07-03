Summary

Jainco Projects (India) Ltd was originally incorporated on October 30, 1991 under the name of Jainco Construction Company with the main objective of carrying on the business of construction, housing and investment in shares and securities. In February 1994, the company envisaged the idea of expansion of its present business and diversifying into the areas of finance, leasing & financial Services and accordingly the name of the company was changed to Jainco Projects (India) on March 2, 1994 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent on change of name was obtained. Jainco was previledged to receive Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 16/05/1998. It was categorized as Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC). The shares of the Company got listed on major stock exchanges i.e. BSE Ltd. and CSE in 1995.Presently, the Company engages in the construction business in India. It purchases and sells ready mix concrete. It also trades in liquefied petroleum gas; and deals in shares. The Companys principal products and services include construction and dealing in shares. Since then, the company has expanded its present activities of construction and investment in shares and securities diversifying into the areas of leasing and financial services. The board of the company is broad-based inducting finance and construction related professionals.The Companys ready mix concrete (RMC) is one of the ways for faster, efficient and quality construction systems. RMC

