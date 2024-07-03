Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹5.57
Prev. Close₹5.46
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.16
Day's High₹5.57
Day's Low₹5.31
52 Week's High₹7.87
52 Week's Low₹4.17
Book Value₹10.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.5
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.65
0.65
0.64
0.63
Net Worth
10.65
10.65
10.64
10.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.08
0.04
2.8
66.09
yoy growth (%)
114.04
-98.5
-95.75
4.18
Raw materials
0
-0.03
-2.74
-65.19
As % of sales
0
89.76
97.79
98.63
Employee costs
0
-0.02
-0.28
-0.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0.15
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.06
-0.09
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.04
Working capital
0
0.44
-1.99
0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
114.04
-98.5
-95.75
4.18
Op profit growth
-103.09
-78.12
-314.38
-53.3
EBIT growth
4.65
-99.45
26.56
-22.42
Net profit growth
-33.33
-70
-94.52
14.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Sumit Bhansali
Independent Director
Rekha Chakroborty
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ramakant Goenka
Independent Director
Udit Maloo
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jainco Projects (India) Ltd
Summary
Jainco Projects (India) Ltd was originally incorporated on October 30, 1991 under the name of Jainco Construction Company with the main objective of carrying on the business of construction, housing and investment in shares and securities. In February 1994, the company envisaged the idea of expansion of its present business and diversifying into the areas of finance, leasing & financial Services and accordingly the name of the company was changed to Jainco Projects (India) on March 2, 1994 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent on change of name was obtained. Jainco was previledged to receive Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 16/05/1998. It was categorized as Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC). The shares of the Company got listed on major stock exchanges i.e. BSE Ltd. and CSE in 1995.Presently, the Company engages in the construction business in India. It purchases and sells ready mix concrete. It also trades in liquefied petroleum gas; and deals in shares. The Companys principal products and services include construction and dealing in shares. Since then, the company has expanded its present activities of construction and investment in shares and securities diversifying into the areas of leasing and financial services. The board of the company is broad-based inducting finance and construction related professionals.The Companys ready mix concrete (RMC) is one of the ways for faster, efficient and quality construction systems. RMC
Read More
The Jainco Projects India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jainco Projects India Ltd is ₹5.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jainco Projects India Ltd is 0 and 0.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jainco Projects India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jainco Projects India Ltd is ₹4.17 and ₹7.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jainco Projects India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.04%, 3 Years at -15.66%, 1 Year at 24.09%, 6 Month at -16.39%, 3 Month at 2.63% and 1 Month at -0.73%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.