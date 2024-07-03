iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jainco Projects (India) Ltd Share Price

5.5
(0.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:01:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.57
  • Day's High5.57
  • 52 Wk High7.87
  • Prev. Close5.46
  • Day's Low5.31
  • 52 Wk Low 4.17
  • Turnover (lac)0.16
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.6
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.5
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Jainco Projects (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

5.57

Prev. Close

5.46

Turnover(Lac.)

0.16

Day's High

5.57

Day's Low

5.31

52 Week's High

7.87

52 Week's Low

4.17

Book Value

10.6

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.5

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Jainco Projects (India) Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Jainco Projects (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Jainco Projects (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 28.92%

Non-Promoter- 71.07%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 71.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jainco Projects (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.65

0.65

0.64

0.63

Net Worth

10.65

10.65

10.64

10.63

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.08

0.04

2.8

66.09

yoy growth (%)

114.04

-98.5

-95.75

4.18

Raw materials

0

-0.03

-2.74

-65.19

As % of sales

0

89.76

97.79

98.63

Employee costs

0

-0.02

-0.28

-0.44

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0.15

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.06

-0.09

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.04

Working capital

0

0.44

-1.99

0.04

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

114.04

-98.5

-95.75

4.18

Op profit growth

-103.09

-78.12

-314.38

-53.3

EBIT growth

4.65

-99.45

26.56

-22.42

Net profit growth

-33.33

-70

-94.52

14.42

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Jainco Projects (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jainco Projects (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Sumit Bhansali

Independent Director

Rekha Chakroborty

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ramakant Goenka

Independent Director

Udit Maloo

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jainco Projects (India) Ltd

Summary

Jainco Projects (India) Ltd was originally incorporated on October 30, 1991 under the name of Jainco Construction Company with the main objective of carrying on the business of construction, housing and investment in shares and securities. In February 1994, the company envisaged the idea of expansion of its present business and diversifying into the areas of finance, leasing & financial Services and accordingly the name of the company was changed to Jainco Projects (India) on March 2, 1994 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent on change of name was obtained. Jainco was previledged to receive Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 16/05/1998. It was categorized as Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC). The shares of the Company got listed on major stock exchanges i.e. BSE Ltd. and CSE in 1995.Presently, the Company engages in the construction business in India. It purchases and sells ready mix concrete. It also trades in liquefied petroleum gas; and deals in shares. The Companys principal products and services include construction and dealing in shares. Since then, the company has expanded its present activities of construction and investment in shares and securities diversifying into the areas of leasing and financial services. The board of the company is broad-based inducting finance and construction related professionals.The Companys ready mix concrete (RMC) is one of the ways for faster, efficient and quality construction systems. RMC
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jainco Projects India Ltd share price today?

The Jainco Projects India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jainco Projects India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jainco Projects India Ltd is ₹5.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jainco Projects India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jainco Projects India Ltd is 0 and 0.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jainco Projects India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jainco Projects India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jainco Projects India Ltd is ₹4.17 and ₹7.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jainco Projects India Ltd?

Jainco Projects India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.04%, 3 Years at -15.66%, 1 Year at 24.09%, 6 Month at -16.39%, 3 Month at 2.63% and 1 Month at -0.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jainco Projects India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jainco Projects India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 28.93 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 71.07 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Jainco Projects (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.