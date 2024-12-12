Board Meeting 12 Dec 2024 2 Dec 2024

JAINCO PROJECTS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that meeting of Board of Directors of the company to be held on 12/12/2024 at the registered office of the company company to consider and approve to consider and take record of the followings: 1. To consider appointment of Non Executive Director / Non Executive Independent Director 2. General Discussion 3. Any other matter with the permission to chair. Appointment of Non Executive Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.12.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

JAINCO PROJECTS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 2nd quarter unaudited results for FY 2024-25 Outcome of Board Meeting for adoption of Unaudited Financial as on 30/09/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

JAINCO PROJECTS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that meeting of Board of Directors of the company to Schedule to he held on 07/10/2024 at the registered office of the company to consider and approve interalia to consider and take record of the followings: 1. To consider resignation of Independent Director - Nilesh Chopra 2. General Discussion 3. Any other matter with the permission to chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III, of the Listing Regulations, we inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held on above subjected date, has, inter-alia, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations & other regulations, considered and approved the following: - Acceptance of resignation of Independent Director - Nilesh Chopra (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.10.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 24 Aug 2024

JAINCO PROJECTS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that meeting of Board of Directors of the company to Schedule to he held on 2nd September 2024 at the registered office of the company to consider and approve interalia to consider and take record of the followings : 1. To consider and approve the Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2. To consider business to be transacted in Annual General Meeting 3. To consider nomination for continuation/ reappointment / change of Statutory Auditor 4. To consider nomination for continuation/ reappointment / change of Directors 5. To consider nomination for continuation/ reappointment / change of CFO 6. Other general operational and business discussion 7. Any other matter with the permission to chair. In compliance to Regulations 30 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. September 02, 2024, which commenced at 6:30 P.M. and concluded at 7:50 P.M. has approved the following: a) Annual Report b) Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) c) Scrutinizer appointment d) Reappointment of Managing Director by rotation Further, this is to inform that 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 30th Day of September 2024 at 11:00 AM through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

JAINCO PROJECTS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We write to inform you pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on 14th August 2024 at 3:00 pm at the Registered Office of the Company to inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and other matters. Further in continuation of our disclosure on closure of Trading Window and pursuant to provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 and the Companys code of conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading we have to inform that the trading window for dealing in the shares of the company shall remain closed for all the designated persons including directors of the company and their immediate relatives till 48 hrs after the disclosure of Financial Results of the company to the Stock Exchange. Unaudited Financial Results enclosed (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

JAINCO PROJECTS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We write to inform you pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at 5:00 pm at the Registered Office of the Company to inter alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Result (Standalone) of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024. Further in continuation of our disclosure on closure of Trading Window dated 31st March 2024 pursuant to provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 and the Companys code of conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading we have to inform that the trading window for dealing in the shares of the company shall remain closed for all the designated persons including directors of the company and their immediate relatives till 48 hrs after the disclosure of Financial Results of the company to the Stock Exchange. Pursuant to Regulation 30, read with Para A of Schedule III of SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 30th 2024, has inter alia, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, considered and approved the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. The said financial results along with the Audit Report of the Statutory Auditor with unmodified opinion thereon, has been enclosed herewith. The aforesaid board meeting commenced at 5:00 pm and concluded at 6.25 pm Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024

JAINCO PROJECTS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We write to inform you pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on 14th February 2024 at 5:00 pm at the Registered Office of the Company to inter alia consider and approve the followings: 1. the Unaudited Financial Result of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. 2. Other general matters. Further in continuation of our disclosure on closure of Trading Window pursuant to provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 and the Companys code of conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading we have to inform that the trading window for dealing in the shares of the company shall remain closed for all the designated persons including directors of the company and their immediate relatives till 48 hrs after the disclosure of Financial Results ofthe company to the Stock Exchange. Kindly take the above information on record Pursuant to Regulation 30, read with Para A of Schedule III of SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on February 14th, 2024, has inter alia, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, considered and approved the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. The said financial results along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor has been enclosed herewith. The aforesaid board meeting commenced at 5.00 pm concluded on 5.25 pm (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 28 Dec 2023