|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.08
0.04
2.8
66.09
yoy growth (%)
114.04
-98.5
-95.75
4.18
Raw materials
0
-0.03
-2.74
-65.19
As % of sales
0
89.76
97.79
98.63
Employee costs
0
-0.02
-0.28
-0.44
As % of sales
0
57.38
10.2
0.67
Other costs
-0.08
-0.05
-0.13
-0.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
97.33
137.61
4.63
0.43
Operating profit
0
-0.07
-0.35
0.16
OPM
2.66
-184.76
-12.63
0.25
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.06
-0.09
Interest expense
0
0
-0.78
-0.47
Other income
0.01
0.09
1.2
0.55
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0.15
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.04
Tax rate
-33.33
-33.33
-25
-28.19
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0
0.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0
0.1
yoy growth (%)
-33.33
-70
-94.52
14.42
NPM
1.33
4.28
0.21
0.16
