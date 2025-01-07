iifl-logo-icon 1
Jainco Projects (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.39
(-0.92%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:05:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.08

0.04

2.8

66.09

yoy growth (%)

114.04

-98.5

-95.75

4.18

Raw materials

0

-0.03

-2.74

-65.19

As % of sales

0

89.76

97.79

98.63

Employee costs

0

-0.02

-0.28

-0.44

As % of sales

0

57.38

10.2

0.67

Other costs

-0.08

-0.05

-0.13

-0.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

97.33

137.61

4.63

0.43

Operating profit

0

-0.07

-0.35

0.16

OPM

2.66

-184.76

-12.63

0.25

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.06

-0.09

Interest expense

0

0

-0.78

-0.47

Other income

0.01

0.09

1.2

0.55

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0.15

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.04

Tax rate

-33.33

-33.33

-25

-28.19

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0

0.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

0

0.1

yoy growth (%)

-33.33

-70

-94.52

14.42

NPM

1.33

4.28

0.21

0.16

