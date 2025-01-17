Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.93
153.11
Op profit growth
-148.23
-320.55
EBIT growth
0.23
39.21
Net profit growth
-4.96
29.8
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.55
-1.13
1.3
EBIT margin
1.27
1.24
2.25
Net profit margin
0.15
0.15
0.3
RoCE
6.61
4.82
RoNW
0.22
0.24
RoA
0.19
0.15
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.1
0.1
0.08
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.01
0
0
Book value per share
10.51
10.41
10.31
Valuation ratios
P/E
37
37.6
31.75
P/CEPS
324.56
-1,253.33
-533.05
P/B
0.35
0.36
0.24
EV/EBIDTA
5.68
5.92
19.83
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-30.55
-30.69
-29.78
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
124.69
86.88
Inventory days
7.13
4.71
Creditor days
-97.79
-73.13
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.2
-1.22
-1.23
Net debt / equity
0.12
0.15
1.02
Net debt / op. profit
3.83
-2.2
31.67
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-97.79
-99.54
-93.02
Employee costs
-1.02
-0.94
-2.78
Other costs
-0.61
-0.64
-2.89
