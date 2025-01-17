iifl-logo-icon 1
Jainco Projects (India) Ltd Key Ratios

5.2
(0.19%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.93

153.11

Op profit growth

-148.23

-320.55

EBIT growth

0.23

39.21

Net profit growth

-4.96

29.8

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.55

-1.13

1.3

EBIT margin

1.27

1.24

2.25

Net profit margin

0.15

0.15

0.3

RoCE

6.61

4.82

RoNW

0.22

0.24

RoA

0.19

0.15

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.1

0.1

0.08

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.01

0

0

Book value per share

10.51

10.41

10.31

Valuation ratios

P/E

37

37.6

31.75

P/CEPS

324.56

-1,253.33

-533.05

P/B

0.35

0.36

0.24

EV/EBIDTA

5.68

5.92

19.83

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-30.55

-30.69

-29.78

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

124.69

86.88

Inventory days

7.13

4.71

Creditor days

-97.79

-73.13

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.2

-1.22

-1.23

Net debt / equity

0.12

0.15

1.02

Net debt / op. profit

3.83

-2.2

31.67

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-97.79

-99.54

-93.02

Employee costs

-1.02

-0.94

-2.78

Other costs

-0.61

-0.64

-2.89

