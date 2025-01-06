Jainco Projects (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0.15
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.06
-0.09
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.04
Working capital
0
0.44
-1.99
0.04
Other operating items
Operating
0
0.42
-2.04
0.06
Capital expenditure
0
0.32
-0.27
0.02
Free cash flow
0
0.74
-2.31
0.08
Equity raised
1.25
1.25
1.24
1.02
Investing
0
-0.51
-0.12
-0.04
Financing
0
-0.08
0.04
3.41
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.26
1.4
-1.15
4.47
