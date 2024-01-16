|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|In compliance to Regulations 30 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. September 02, 2024, which commenced at 6:30 P.M. and concluded at 7:50 P.M. has approved the following: a) Annual Report b) Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) c) Scrutinizer appointment d) Reappointment of Managing Director by rotation Further, this is to inform that 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 30th Day of September 2024 at 11:00 AM through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM)
