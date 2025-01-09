Jainco Projects (India) Ltd Management Discussions

RMC has helped in creating and boosting the demand for bulk cement. In fact, both are mutually complimentary and nurturing RMC would go a long way in modernizing the construction sector. Besides, both are today considered to be eco-friendly practices as they have the ability of minimizing wastage of raw materials and reducing pollution. RMC producers in India have the advantage of adopting the latest-generation plant and equipment, and many of the RMC facilities in India have state-of-the-art plants, with sophisticated micro-based controls having ability of accurate weighing and batching, automatic charging, adjustments for moisture compensation, inventory control, etc., besides having a fleet of transit mixers of various capacities, most of these plants possess well equipped facilities for pumping concrete.

RMC is preferred to on-site concrete mixer because of the mixture and reduced worksite confusion. It facilitates speedy construction through programmed delivery at site and mechanized operation with consequent economy. It also decreases labour, site supervising cost and project time, thereby resulting in savings, proper control and economy in the use of raw materials. It assures consistent quality through accurate computerized control of aggregates and water as per mix designs. It minimizes cement wastage due to bulk handling and there is no dust problem and therefore, pollution-free.

The growth of RMC in India was predominantly driven by demand from metros (Tier-1) and Tier-2 cities. But now, since the focus has shifted to Tier-3 & 4 cities, the demand for RMC has shown steady increase. With the development of Modern Technology coupled with Industrial Growth, the requirement has been multiplied and accordingly the Company has to rise on the occasion even in the face of stiff competition. Therefore the Company has to give importance for maintaining suitable combination of technical know - how to reap the advantages of the growing market condition in the Construction Sector.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE REVIEW OF THE COMPANY:

Despite a challenging business environment and increase in competitive intensity, and impact of blocked funds with customers are seen in its performance. A critical appraisal is made by the Audit Committee before drawing Statement of Accounts and the Board also reviewed the same on each occasion.

Total income is Rs. 62.68 lacs.

Reserve and Surplus – Total accumulated profit as on 31-03-2019 is Rs. 62.60 lacs

Loan Profile – The Company has taken secured loan of Rs. 496.8 lacs and the unsecured loan stands to Rs. 163.19 lacs.

Fixed Assets – During the year under review, total additions/ (disposals) to the gross block of assets was Rs. 32.09 lacs.

Investments – The Company has not made any fresh investment in capital market during the year.

Cash and Bank Balance – The Company had adequate liquidity of Rs 1.64 lacs as cash in hand and in the various Bank Accounts.

DISCLOSURE BY THE MANAGEMENT:

Your Board has received confirmation from its managerial staff that they had no personal interest in any material, financial and commercial transactions of the company except as mentioned elsewhere in the report.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Company has an in-house team in internal audit department and also availed services of external firms of consultants and chartered accountants to help the Company to strengthen the internal audit and risk management functions.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statement in this report, particularly those which relate to Management Discussion and Analysis, description of companys objective, estimates and expectations may constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws or regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either. The Company takes no responsibility for any consequence of decisions made based on such statements and holds no obligation to update these in the future.

RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Company has a risk management framework in place under which the management identifies and monitors business risks on a continuous basis and initiates appropriate risk mitigation steps as and when required. The Company periodically place before the Board the risk assessment and minimization procedures being followed by the company and steps taken by it to mitigate those risks through a properly defined framework.