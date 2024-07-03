Jainco Projects (India) Ltd Summary

Jainco Projects (India) Ltd was originally incorporated on October 30, 1991 under the name of Jainco Construction Company with the main objective of carrying on the business of construction, housing and investment in shares and securities. In February 1994, the company envisaged the idea of expansion of its present business and diversifying into the areas of finance, leasing & financial Services and accordingly the name of the company was changed to Jainco Projects (India) on March 2, 1994 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent on change of name was obtained. Jainco was previledged to receive Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 16/05/1998. It was categorized as Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC). The shares of the Company got listed on major stock exchanges i.e. BSE Ltd. and CSE in 1995.Presently, the Company engages in the construction business in India. It purchases and sells ready mix concrete. It also trades in liquefied petroleum gas; and deals in shares. The Companys principal products and services include construction and dealing in shares. Since then, the company has expanded its present activities of construction and investment in shares and securities diversifying into the areas of leasing and financial services. The board of the company is broad-based inducting finance and construction related professionals.The Companys ready mix concrete (RMC) is one of the ways for faster, efficient and quality construction systems. RMC is pretty much in demand in all the major cities of India for housing as well as infrastructure development sector. Further Government and Semi-Government Departments are also keen to use RMC for their up-coming Projects to reach the highest target level with lowest investment of time and money. During the year 2022, the Company received orders from big houses like L& T Construction, BIL Infratech Ltd, Srijan Projects, etc for supply of RMC.