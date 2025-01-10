TO

THE MEMBERS OF

JAINEXAAMCOL LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of JAINEX AAMCOL LIMITED (“the Company”) which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, the statement of profit and loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), statement of cash flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the financial statements?).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act?) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (‘KAM?) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon. We state that there is no Key Audit matter to report for the financial year under audit.

Other Information

The Company?s management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Company?s annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors? report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management?s and Board of Directors? Responsibility for the Financial Statements The Company?s Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind-AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of the appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Company?s Management and Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors? Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

* Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management and Board of Directors.

* Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

* Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matter -

Opening Balances for the Financial year 2023-24 has been taken from the Audited financial of the FY 2022-23 as certified by the Previous Auditor M/s R. A. Singh & Associates, Chartered Accountants.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A?, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. Asrequired by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flow and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind-AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, referto our separate report in “Annexure B”.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors? Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position except as mentioned in Note no 30 (9) of the financial statements.

. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, performed by us on the Company have used accounting software for maintaining their respective books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors? Report under section 197(16) of theAct:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act read with schedule V of the CompaniesAct 2013.

Annexure “A” to the Independent Auditors? Report on the Financial Statement of JAINEX AAMCOL LIMITED for the year ended 31 March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements? section of our report of even date) In respect ofits Property, Plant and Equipment:

(a) The company has maintained memorandum of records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment.

(b) As explained to us, Property, Plant and Equipments have been physically verified by the Management at reasonable intervals in accordance with the regular program of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the Property, Plant and Equipment at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) With respect to immovable properties, Company has 99 years Lease hold rights on the Land. Further Factory building had been constructed on the Leasehold Land. The above land and building is disclosed in the Financial Statements included in Property, Plant and Equipment, according to information and explanations given to us and based on verification of the Lease deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of such immovable properties are held in the name of the Company as at balance sheet date.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) during the year and;

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder;

(a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management as at the end of year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and the coverage and procedures as followed by management were appropriate; According to the information and explanations given to us and as examined by us, no discrepancies were noticed on such verification between the physical stocks and book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs 5.00 crore, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets; according requirement of this clause is not applicable to the Company.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of books and records by us, The Company has _ not made investments in, not provided any guarantee or security or not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year, Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) to (f) of the Order is not applicable.

In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the company not granted loans, not made any investments, not given any guarantees in contravention with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the CompaniesAct, 2013.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The requirement to maintain the cost records and cost audit pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, is not applicable to the Company, therefore this clause is not applicable.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees? state insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited during the year by the company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees? state insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, there are no dues of income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise and value added tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, as also on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions or banks or any lenders.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender; (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has taken term loan during the year and utilised the same for the same purpose only.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that funds raised on short-term basis have not been utilised for long-term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company and on an overall examination of the financial statements, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies;

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, During the year, Company has not raised funds further public Offer (including debt instruments), therefore this clause is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) On the basis of books and records of the Company examined by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year in the course of our audit.

(b) During the course of Audit, we have not come across with any fraud case by the management or on the management which require report under sub- section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, accordingly no such report has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) No instance of the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the period of applicability, accordingly there is no such consideration while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) The Company has implemented the Internal Audit system during the financial year, and based on the observation of the Internal Auditor, we state that internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) & (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)c of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. During the year, there has been resignation of the statutory auditors, and the reason for the same has been considered by us.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the CSR regulation under subsection (5) of Section 135 of the Act is not applicable during the year under Audit.

Annexure “B” to the Independent Auditor? Report on the Financial Statement of JAINEX AAMCOL LIMITED for the year ended 31 March 2024

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) (Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on other legal and regulatory requirements? section of our report of even date)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of JAINEX AAMCOL LIMITED (“the Company”) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as “the Act”).

Auditors? Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.