SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹255.3
Prev. Close₹255.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.94
Day's High₹255.3
Day's Low₹244.3
52 Week's High₹286
52 Week's Low₹130.4
Book Value₹48.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)36.65
P/E59.79
EPS4.27
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.42
4.9
3.65
2.2
Net Worth
6.92
6.4
5.15
3.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
12
13.66
15.43
13.82
yoy growth (%)
-12.2
-11.44
11.63
6.19
Raw materials
-2.81
-3.68
-3.91
-3.16
As % of sales
23.45
26.95
25.35
22.9
Employee costs
-4.21
-4.61
-4.85
-4.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.07
-0.74
0.18
-0.13
Depreciation
-1.13
-1.17
-1.14
-1.24
Tax paid
0.04
0.44
-0.21
-0.07
Working capital
1.29
0.01
-0.13
-0.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.2
-11.44
11.63
6.19
Op profit growth
73.28
-57.15
5
14.53
EBIT growth
-405.9
-115.68
18.62
17.55
Net profit growth
-138.9
889.82
-85.94
-45.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Rahul Dugar
Managing Director
Mohan Z Kothari
Chairman & WTD & CFO
Kunal S Bafna
Independent Director
Sunil Sampatraj Parakh
Independent Director
Hitesh Mulraj Popat
Independent Director
Murli Dhar Motwani
Executive Director
Bhara Bafna
Independent Director
Sachindra Misra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonam Premnath Dubey
Summary
Jainex Aamcol Limited was incorporated in Mumbai on April 15, 1947 in the name of Aamcol Tools Limited, which was changed to the present name as Jainex Aamcol Limited on February 2, 2005. The Company has a manufacturing unit in Aurangabad, Maharashtra for manufacture of Gear Cutting Tools viz. gear hobs, miling cutters and spline guages. As on March 31, 2024, Jainex Foods Pvt Ltd owns 38.62% of the equity shares of the Company. The Company is a leading manufacturer of gear hobs and special cutting tools, inspection tools & precision accessories under the brand Aamcol and is a part of Jainex Group. Jainex Group is a conglomerate with offices in all the leading cities of India. The Group deals with steel, gear cutting tools, pneumatic brake systems for railways, and has a turnover of US$ 20 million.The Company has been catering to customers including automobile industries, industrial and special gearbox manufacturers, machine tool manufacturers, and many others. The Companys product range includes various hobs for different applications such as Spur / Helical Gears, Chain Sprocket & Timer Pulleys, Worm Gears, Cutters, and other Inspection Tools & Precision Accessories. By producing international quality products, the company not only saved countrys foreign exchange but also generated it by exporting products.Led by several cost control initiatives and expanding revenue streams, the Company had turned profitable in FY 2018. This growth momentum was sustained further in FY 2019.
The Jainex Aamcol Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹244.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jainex Aamcol Ltd is ₹36.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jainex Aamcol Ltd is 59.79 and 5.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jainex Aamcol Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jainex Aamcol Ltd is ₹130.4 and ₹286 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jainex Aamcol Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.06%, 3 Years at 17.93%, 1 Year at 62.56%, 6 Month at 61.89%, 3 Month at 16.74% and 1 Month at 51.96%.
