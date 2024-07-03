iifl-logo-icon 1
Jainex Aamcol Ltd Share Price

244.3
(-4.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open255.3
  • Day's High255.3
  • 52 Wk High286
  • Prev. Close255.3
  • Day's Low244.3
  • 52 Wk Low 130.4
  • Turnover (lac)0.94
  • P/E59.79
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value48.84
  • EPS4.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)36.65
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Jainex Aamcol Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

255.3

Prev. Close

255.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0.94

Day's High

255.3

Day's Low

244.3

52 Week's High

286

52 Week's Low

130.4

Book Value

48.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

36.65

P/E

59.79

EPS

4.27

Divi. Yield

0

Jainex Aamcol Ltd Corporate Action

3 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

Jainex Aamcol Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jainex Aamcol Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.37%

Non-Promoter- 6.10%

Institutions: 6.10%

Non-Institutions: 27.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jainex Aamcol Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.42

4.9

3.65

2.2

Net Worth

6.92

6.4

5.15

3.7

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

12

13.66

15.43

13.82

yoy growth (%)

-12.2

-11.44

11.63

6.19

Raw materials

-2.81

-3.68

-3.91

-3.16

As % of sales

23.45

26.95

25.35

22.9

Employee costs

-4.21

-4.61

-4.85

-4.47

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.07

-0.74

0.18

-0.13

Depreciation

-1.13

-1.17

-1.14

-1.24

Tax paid

0.04

0.44

-0.21

-0.07

Working capital

1.29

0.01

-0.13

-0.78

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.2

-11.44

11.63

6.19

Op profit growth

73.28

-57.15

5

14.53

EBIT growth

-405.9

-115.68

18.62

17.55

Net profit growth

-138.9

889.82

-85.94

-45.96

No Record Found

Jainex Aamcol Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jainex Aamcol Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Rahul Dugar

Managing Director

Mohan Z Kothari

Chairman & WTD & CFO

Kunal S Bafna

Independent Director

Sunil Sampatraj Parakh

Independent Director

Hitesh Mulraj Popat

Independent Director

Murli Dhar Motwani

Executive Director

Bhara Bafna

Independent Director

Sachindra Misra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonam Premnath Dubey

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jainex Aamcol Ltd

Summary

Jainex Aamcol Limited was incorporated in Mumbai on April 15, 1947 in the name of Aamcol Tools Limited, which was changed to the present name as Jainex Aamcol Limited on February 2, 2005. The Company has a manufacturing unit in Aurangabad, Maharashtra for manufacture of Gear Cutting Tools viz. gear hobs, miling cutters and spline guages. As on March 31, 2024, Jainex Foods Pvt Ltd owns 38.62% of the equity shares of the Company. The Company is a leading manufacturer of gear hobs and special cutting tools, inspection tools & precision accessories under the brand Aamcol and is a part of Jainex Group. Jainex Group is a conglomerate with offices in all the leading cities of India. The Group deals with steel, gear cutting tools, pneumatic brake systems for railways, and has a turnover of US$ 20 million.The Company has been catering to customers including automobile industries, industrial and special gearbox manufacturers, machine tool manufacturers, and many others. The Companys product range includes various hobs for different applications such as Spur / Helical Gears, Chain Sprocket & Timer Pulleys, Worm Gears, Cutters, and other Inspection Tools & Precision Accessories. By producing international quality products, the company not only saved countrys foreign exchange but also generated it by exporting products.Led by several cost control initiatives and expanding revenue streams, the Company had turned profitable in FY 2018. This growth momentum was sustained further in FY 2019.
Company FAQs

What is the Jainex Aamcol Ltd share price today?

The Jainex Aamcol Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹244.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jainex Aamcol Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jainex Aamcol Ltd is ₹36.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jainex Aamcol Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jainex Aamcol Ltd is 59.79 and 5.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jainex Aamcol Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jainex Aamcol Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jainex Aamcol Ltd is ₹130.4 and ₹286 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jainex Aamcol Ltd?

Jainex Aamcol Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.06%, 3 Years at 17.93%, 1 Year at 62.56%, 6 Month at 61.89%, 3 Month at 16.74% and 1 Month at 51.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jainex Aamcol Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jainex Aamcol Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.38 %
Institutions - 6.11 %
Public - 27.52 %

