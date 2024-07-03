Jainex Aamcol Ltd Summary

Jainex Aamcol Limited was incorporated in Mumbai on April 15, 1947 in the name of Aamcol Tools Limited, which was changed to the present name as Jainex Aamcol Limited on February 2, 2005. The Company has a manufacturing unit in Aurangabad, Maharashtra for manufacture of Gear Cutting Tools viz. gear hobs, miling cutters and spline guages. As on March 31, 2024, Jainex Foods Pvt Ltd owns 38.62% of the equity shares of the Company. The Company is a leading manufacturer of gear hobs and special cutting tools, inspection tools & precision accessories under the brand Aamcol and is a part of Jainex Group. Jainex Group is a conglomerate with offices in all the leading cities of India. The Group deals with steel, gear cutting tools, pneumatic brake systems for railways, and has a turnover of US$ 20 million.The Company has been catering to customers including automobile industries, industrial and special gearbox manufacturers, machine tool manufacturers, and many others. The Companys product range includes various hobs for different applications such as Spur / Helical Gears, Chain Sprocket & Timer Pulleys, Worm Gears, Cutters, and other Inspection Tools & Precision Accessories. By producing international quality products, the company not only saved countrys foreign exchange but also generated it by exporting products.Led by several cost control initiatives and expanding revenue streams, the Company had turned profitable in FY 2018. This growth momentum was sustained further in FY 2019. With an emphasis on manpower training, automation and product innovation, the Company strengthened its positioning in the marketplace. The Company undertook measures for productivity enhancement like retrofitting/ reconditioning and automation, improvement in use of high-speed cutting tools and cycle time improvement to improve productivity.