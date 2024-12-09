Board Meeting 9 Dec 2024 3 Dec 2024

JAINEX AAMCOL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve various fund-raising options for the Company as the Board may deem appropriate. Details of the proposal shall be intimated in the outcome of the meeting. Further to our letter dated 03rd December, 2024 regarding the intimation of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on December 09, 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved the raising of funds through issuance and allotment of equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each (Equity Shares) for up to an aggregate amount of up to Rs. 9,00,00,000 (Rupees Nine crore only), on a Rights basis on such terms (as decided by the Board of Directors or a duly constituted committee of the Board of Directors at a later date). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

JAINEX AAMCOL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 14/11/2024 Stands Cancelled. This meeting had been adjourned and intimation of the new date of Board Meeting will be informed separately. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024) JAINEX AAMCOL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/11/2024) PFA disclosure of reason for delay in unaudited financial Result for the quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024 On being discharged from the hospital, the company had rescheduled the board meeting to be held on 25th November 2024 and accordingly informed the Exchange on 18th November 2024. The approved result was duly filed on Listing Portal on 25th November 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

JAINEX AAMCOL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 [read with Part A of Schedule 1.11] and 33 of SEBl (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 20 l5, (Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, inter-alia, has: l . Approved the Unaudited. Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 16 May 2024

JAINEX AAMCOL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. Consider dividend for the year ended March 31 2024 if any. Further in terms of the Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons as framed by the Company under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the closure of trading window for dealing in securities of the Company for all Designated Persons and their immediate relatives has commenced from April 01 2024 till 48 hours after declaration of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 is made by the Company to the Stock Exchange. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose a copy of the statement containing the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company (page no 1-5), for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024, which has been approved at the Meeting of the Board of Directors, held today. The Board Meeting commenced at 12.00 p.m. and concluded at 2.15 p.m. We also enclose a copy of Audit Report signed by our Statutory Auditors, M/s R.K.Jagetiya & Company, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai along with a declaration signed by Director of the Company (for Audit Report with Unmodified opinion).

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024