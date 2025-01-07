Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
12
13.66
15.43
13.82
yoy growth (%)
-12.2
-11.44
11.63
6.19
Raw materials
-2.81
-3.68
-3.91
-3.16
As % of sales
23.45
26.95
25.35
22.9
Employee costs
-4.21
-4.61
-4.85
-4.47
As % of sales
35.1
33.79
31.47
32.37
Other costs
-3.33
-4.41
-4.45
-4.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.75
32.32
28.83
29.48
Operating profit
1.64
0.94
2.21
2.1
OPM
13.68
6.93
14.33
15.23
Depreciation
-1.13
-1.17
-1.14
-1.24
Interest expense
-0.45
-0.57
-0.9
-1.06
Other income
0.02
0.05
0.02
0.06
Profit before tax
0.07
-0.74
0.18
-0.13
Taxes
0.04
0.44
-0.21
-0.07
Tax rate
57.18
-59.91
-116.07
53.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.11
-0.29
-0.03
-0.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.11
-0.29
-0.03
-0.21
yoy growth (%)
-138.9
889.82
-85.94
-45.96
NPM
0.96
-2.17
-0.19
-1.54
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.