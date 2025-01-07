iifl-logo-icon 1
Jainex Aamcol Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

256.6
(4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

12

13.66

15.43

13.82

yoy growth (%)

-12.2

-11.44

11.63

6.19

Raw materials

-2.81

-3.68

-3.91

-3.16

As % of sales

23.45

26.95

25.35

22.9

Employee costs

-4.21

-4.61

-4.85

-4.47

As % of sales

35.1

33.79

31.47

32.37

Other costs

-3.33

-4.41

-4.45

-4.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.75

32.32

28.83

29.48

Operating profit

1.64

0.94

2.21

2.1

OPM

13.68

6.93

14.33

15.23

Depreciation

-1.13

-1.17

-1.14

-1.24

Interest expense

-0.45

-0.57

-0.9

-1.06

Other income

0.02

0.05

0.02

0.06

Profit before tax

0.07

-0.74

0.18

-0.13

Taxes

0.04

0.44

-0.21

-0.07

Tax rate

57.18

-59.91

-116.07

53.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.11

-0.29

-0.03

-0.21

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.11

-0.29

-0.03

-0.21

yoy growth (%)

-138.9

889.82

-85.94

-45.96

NPM

0.96

-2.17

-0.19

-1.54

