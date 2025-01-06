iifl-logo-icon 1
Jainex Aamcol Ltd Cash Flow Statement

244.3
(-4.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Jainex Aamcol FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.07

-0.74

0.18

-0.13

Depreciation

-1.13

-1.17

-1.14

-1.24

Tax paid

0.04

0.44

-0.21

-0.07

Working capital

1.29

0.01

-0.13

-0.78

Other operating items

Operating

0.26

-1.46

-1.3

-2.25

Capital expenditure

0.05

0.21

0.08

0.32

Free cash flow

0.31

-1.24

-1.21

-1.93

Equity raised

4.16

4.14

3.6

4.34

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

4.29

-3.27

-1.64

1.99

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

8.77

-0.36

0.74

4.4

