Jainex Aamcol Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.07
-0.74
0.18
-0.13
Depreciation
-1.13
-1.17
-1.14
-1.24
Tax paid
0.04
0.44
-0.21
-0.07
Working capital
1.29
0.01
-0.13
-0.78
Other operating items
Operating
0.26
-1.46
-1.3
-2.25
Capital expenditure
0.05
0.21
0.08
0.32
Free cash flow
0.31
-1.24
-1.21
-1.93
Equity raised
4.16
4.14
3.6
4.34
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
4.29
-3.27
-1.64
1.99
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
8.77
-0.36
0.74
4.4
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.