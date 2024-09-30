Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the copy of Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. We hereby enclose, in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 read with para A of Part A of Schedule III of Listing Regulations, please find enclosed the summary of proceedings of 76th Annual General Meeting of the Company held of Monday, September 30, 2024 at 11 :15 a.m. through Video Conference as required under Regulation 30. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the details regarding the voting results in the prescribed format of the businesses transacted at the 76th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday September 30, 2024 at 11.15 a.m. through Video Conferencing. We are also enclosing herewith the consolidated report of the Scrutinizer on Remote Evoting at the 76th AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.10.2024)