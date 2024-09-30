iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jainex Aamcol Ltd AGM

225
(-2.17%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:28:00 AM

Jainex Aamcol CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the copy of Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. We hereby enclose, in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 read with para A of Part A of Schedule III of Listing Regulations, please find enclosed the summary of proceedings of 76th Annual General Meeting of the Company held of Monday, September 30, 2024 at 11 :15 a.m. through Video Conference as required under Regulation 30. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the details regarding the voting results in the prescribed format of the businesses transacted at the 76th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday September 30, 2024 at 11.15 a.m. through Video Conferencing. We are also enclosing herewith the consolidated report of the Scrutinizer on Remote Evoting at the 76th AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.10.2024)

Jainex Aamcol: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jainex Aamcol Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.