To the Members of

Jasch Industries Limited

(CIN : L24302DL1985PLC383771)

Opinion

We have audited the accompanied standalone financial statements of Jasch Industries Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "the Company"), which comprise the standalone Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended, on that date and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143 (10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters Auditors Response 1. Revenue recognition as per Ind AS 115 Our principal audit procedures included the following : Refer Note -22, (Revenue from operations) to the standalone financial statements. -We evaluated the design and tested operating effectiveness of the relevant controls with respect to revenue recognition including those relating to cut off at year end; The Companys revenue is principally derived from sale of Synthetic Leather products. - We performed substantive testing of revenue transactions, recorded during the year by testing the underlying documents which included goods dispatch notes, shipping documents and customer acknowledgments, as applicable; In accordance with Ind AS 115, revenue from sale of goods is recognized when control of the products being sold is transferred to the customer and when there are no unfulfilled obligations. The performance obligations in the contracts are fulfilled at the time of dispatch, delivery or upon formal customer acceptance depending on terms of contract with the customer. Revenue is measured at fair value of the consideration received or receivable after deduction of any trade/volume discounts and taxes or duties collected. - We tested manual journal entries posted to revenue to identify unusual items; We tested, on a sample basis, specific revenue transactions recorded before and after the financial year end date including examination of credit notes issued after the year end to determine whether the revenue has been recognized int the appropriate financial period. We identified revenue recognition as a key audit matter since revenue is significant to the standalone financial statements and is required to be recognized as per the requirements of applicable accounting framework. - We performed analytical review procedures which included product-wise revenue analysis, comparison of the gross margin to sales ratio for the current year with figures for the previous year, and reconciliation with GST returns and GST payments for the year. These procedures helped ensure the accuracy and consistency of the revenue for the year. - Cut off procedures, subsequent event, analytical review procedures, testing management assumptions / estimates 2. Demerger of the Company pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement Our principal audit procedures included the following : Members of the Company at their meeting held on July 24, 2021 have approved restructuring / demerging of the Company‘s wholly owned subsidiary, Jasch Gauging Technologies Limited (‘JGTL). We draw attention to Note No. 38 to the Standalone Financial Statements, which describes the approval of application under section 230 to 237 filed by the Company with Honble NCLT, Delhi Bench , the scheme of arrangement for transfer of Gauging Business to New wholly owned Subsidiary Company namely Jasch Gauging Technologies Limited. Final order by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), dated 12 September 2023 has made the scheme effective from closing hours of 30th September 2023. Pursuant to the Scheme, has been approved by NCLT Delhi with effect from 30 September 2023, the Company, has identified moveable and immoveable assets and liabilities to be transferred to and vested in the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, namely, Jasch Gauging Technologies Limited (JGTL) as a going concern . Our principal audit procedures included the following: The Company has prepared these Financial Statements to give effect to the Scheme of Arrangement of demerger of the specified business of the Company into JGTL, with an appointed date of April 01, 2022 per the NCLT order. In accordance with the requirements of IND AS 105 - Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations, the comparative, reported figures for the year ended March 31, 2023 and as at April 1, 2022, have been restated as if the business combination had occurred from the beginning of the preceding period i.e. April 1, 2022, to incorporate the impact of the demerger in accordance with the Scheme of Arrangement. - We read and examined the scheme of amalgamation and arrangement pursuant to which demerger was carried out along with regulatory approvals required for the scheme to take effect. As a result of the above, with possible effects on financial performance including revenue and profit, along with asset distribution and restatement of previous year numbers, we identified Demerger as a Key Audit Matter. • We have assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures around selection of method of accounting for this transaction in accordance with the Indian accounting standards.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is an material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact, We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably

be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also :

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, make it probable that the economic discission of a reasonably acknowledgeable user of the standalone financial statement may be influenced.

We considered quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the ‘Annexure B, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that :

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Joss (including other comprehensive income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with requirement of section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

C. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with requirement of section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements - Refer Note 37 to the Standalone Financial Statements;

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term derivative contracts for which there were no foreseeable losses;

(iii) The Company did not have any amount required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Company has not declared/paid any dividend during the year and subsequent to the year-end.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended is applicable for the Company only w.e.f. 1 April 2023, therefore, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for financial year ended 31 March 2024.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Jasch Industries Ltd of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Jasch Industries Ltd under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act").

We have audited internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Jasch Industries Ltd ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the standards on auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as

necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatement due to error of fraud may occur and may not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criterial for internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report (Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Jasch Industries Ltd of even date)

To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that :

(i) In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets :

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment. The Company has no right-to-use assets as at balance sheet date.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets. Accordingly, clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, plant and equipment by which all Property, plant and equipment are verified in phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain Property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (the Company has no right- of-use assets and Intangible assets as at balance sheet date) during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (As amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were notices on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such bank are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. The details of quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are as per note - 40(9) to the Standalone Financial Statements.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us an on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly clause 3(iii) (a), (b), (c), (d), (e), (f) of the Order are not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company has not accepted deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for some of business activities carried out by the Company. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained by the Company.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues :

(a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Detail of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as at March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below. In these cases, the Company has adopted The Haryana One Time Settlement scheme for the recovery of outstanding dues, 2023 and paid the amount calculated as per calculations prescribed in such scheme. Hence, these cases are deemed to be closed as at March 31, 2024.

Name of Statute Nature of dues Amount Demanded (Rs. in lakhs) Amount Paid (Rs. in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Haryana Value Added Tax Act, 2003 VAT Tax including interest, if applicable 100.32 73.79 2011-2012 Jt. Excise and Taxation Commissioner (Appeals) / Excise & Taxation Commissioner Haryana (On the same matter i.e. taxability of the product which challenged by us has been decided by the Honble High Court in our favour but the State Govt. challenged the same in Honble Supreme Court, till date Honble Supreme Court has not granted stay to the State Govt.) The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax including interest, if applicable 196.52 141.51 2011-2012 The Haryana Value Added Tax Act, 2003 VAT Tax including interest, if applicable 80.06 63.47 2012-2013 The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax including interest, if applicable 174.21 139.25 2012-2013 Income Tax Act, 1961 Demand U/s 147 22.79 Nil A/Y : 2018-19 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Demand U/s 143 (3) 35.43 Nil A/Y : 2022-23

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of principal and interest to banks, financial institutions..

(c) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial Institution or government or any government authority.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, term loans have been applied for the purpose for which they were obtained.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(e) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates and hence, reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly or optionally convertible debentures and hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year up to the date of this report

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provision of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give nay guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR"). Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year. (Refer Note - 34)

(b) The Company has no ongoing projects under CSR at the end of the financial year, hence, compliance of provision of section 135 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable.