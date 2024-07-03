SectorTextiles
Open₹192.7
Prev. Close₹185.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.51
Day's High₹193.5
Day's Low₹173.3
52 Week's High₹377
52 Week's Low₹154
Book Value₹87.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)121.14
P/E17.04
EPS10.9
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.8
6.8
11.33
11.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
49.68
40.54
78.43
58.19
Net Worth
56.48
47.34
89.76
69.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
134.23
129.64
134
116.47
yoy growth (%)
3.54
-3.25
15.04
18.34
Raw materials
-88.84
-85.64
-89.58
-79.83
As % of sales
66.18
66.06
66.85
68.54
Employee costs
-12.69
-12.49
-10.84
-8.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
15.61
6.2
8.21
7.31
Depreciation
-2.86
-2.96
-2.69
-2.82
Tax paid
-4.26
-1.66
-2.84
-2.49
Working capital
15.89
0.18
-2.48
5.69
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.54
-3.25
15.04
18.34
Op profit growth
69.5
-15.12
7.11
6.58
EBIT growth
89.08
-19.75
9.31
12.72
Net profit growth
150.19
-15.48
11.4
17.35
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
233.52
214.28
132.64
177.79
177.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
233.52
214.28
132.64
177.79
177.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.43
1.8
1.13
1.61
1.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
J K Garg
Executive Director
Ramnik Garg
Vice President & CS
S K Verma
Executive Director
Navneet Garg
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Neetu
Whole-time Director
Rushil Garg
Independent Director
Om Prakash Garg
Independent Director
Shri Bhagwan Gupta
Independent Director
Suresh Goyal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jasch Industries Ltd
Summary
Jasch Industries Ltd (JIL) was established in December, 1985. The Company manufactures PU Resins and PVC/PU Coated Fabrics (i.e. Synthetic Leather/ Artificial Leather) & Allied Products & Nucleonic & X-Ray Source based Thickness Gauging Systems in Electronic Gauge Division. Engaged in the manufacture of PU foam and laminated products (inst. cap. : 240 tpa; 5 lac mtr pa), the Company (JIL) set up manufacturing facilities for PU resin, PU synthetic leather and non-woven fabric for captive consumption in manufacturing PU leather. While the installed capacity for PU resins is 3600 tpa, that for synthetic leather and non-woven fabric is 36 lac mtr pa each. Production of PU resin and PU leather commenced in 1994 and that of non-woven fabric from 1995. The company has a technical collaboration with Ducksung Chemical Company, Korea, which has over two decades of experience in the manufacture of PU resin and PU leather. Jasch Plastics, a firm managed by the promoters of JIL, manufactures PVC synthetic leather. The promoters manage two other concerns which produce PVC foam leather and blowing agents for the PVC industry. During 1997-98, the company has developed in-house and test marketed a product known as Beta/Gamma Thickness Gauge. This product was initially designed to measure the tickness of coated fabric being manufactured by the company. However market enquiries made by the company have revealed that this product has considerable market potential. Therefore the company now plans
Read More
The Jasch Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹178.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jasch Industries Ltd is ₹121.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jasch Industries Ltd is 17.04 and 2.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jasch Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jasch Industries Ltd is ₹154 and ₹377 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jasch Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.20%, 3 Years at 13.59%, 1 Year at -48.14%, 6 Month at 20.23%, 3 Month at 12.54% and 1 Month at 2.09%.
