iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jasch Industries Ltd Share Price

178.2
(-4.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open192.7
  • Day's High193.5
  • 52 Wk High377
  • Prev. Close185.75
  • Day's Low173.3
  • 52 Wk Low 154
  • Turnover (lac)5.51
  • P/E17.04
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value87.83
  • EPS10.9
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)121.14
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Jasch Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

192.7

Prev. Close

185.75

Turnover(Lac.)

5.51

Day's High

193.5

Day's Low

173.3

52 Week's High

377

52 Week's Low

154

Book Value

87.83

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

121.14

P/E

17.04

EPS

10.9

Divi. Yield

0

Jasch Industries Ltd Corporate Action

19 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Jun, 2024

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Jasch Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Jasch Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.63%

Non-Promoter- 42.36%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 42.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jasch Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.8

6.8

11.33

11.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

49.68

40.54

78.43

58.19

Net Worth

56.48

47.34

89.76

69.52

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

134.23

129.64

134

116.47

yoy growth (%)

3.54

-3.25

15.04

18.34

Raw materials

-88.84

-85.64

-89.58

-79.83

As % of sales

66.18

66.06

66.85

68.54

Employee costs

-12.69

-12.49

-10.84

-8.5

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

15.61

6.2

8.21

7.31

Depreciation

-2.86

-2.96

-2.69

-2.82

Tax paid

-4.26

-1.66

-2.84

-2.49

Working capital

15.89

0.18

-2.48

5.69

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.54

-3.25

15.04

18.34

Op profit growth

69.5

-15.12

7.11

6.58

EBIT growth

89.08

-19.75

9.31

12.72

Net profit growth

150.19

-15.48

11.4

17.35

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

233.52

214.28

132.64

177.79

177.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

233.52

214.28

132.64

177.79

177.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.43

1.8

1.13

1.61

1.61

View Annually Results

Jasch Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jasch Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

J K Garg

Executive Director

Ramnik Garg

Vice President & CS

S K Verma

Executive Director

Navneet Garg

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Neetu

Whole-time Director

Rushil Garg

Independent Director

Om Prakash Garg

Independent Director

Shri Bhagwan Gupta

Independent Director

Suresh Goyal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jasch Industries Ltd

Summary

Jasch Industries Ltd (JIL) was established in December, 1985. The Company manufactures PU Resins and PVC/PU Coated Fabrics (i.e. Synthetic Leather/ Artificial Leather) & Allied Products & Nucleonic & X-Ray Source based Thickness Gauging Systems in Electronic Gauge Division. Engaged in the manufacture of PU foam and laminated products (inst. cap. : 240 tpa; 5 lac mtr pa), the Company (JIL) set up manufacturing facilities for PU resin, PU synthetic leather and non-woven fabric for captive consumption in manufacturing PU leather. While the installed capacity for PU resins is 3600 tpa, that for synthetic leather and non-woven fabric is 36 lac mtr pa each. Production of PU resin and PU leather commenced in 1994 and that of non-woven fabric from 1995. The company has a technical collaboration with Ducksung Chemical Company, Korea, which has over two decades of experience in the manufacture of PU resin and PU leather. Jasch Plastics, a firm managed by the promoters of JIL, manufactures PVC synthetic leather. The promoters manage two other concerns which produce PVC foam leather and blowing agents for the PVC industry. During 1997-98, the company has developed in-house and test marketed a product known as Beta/Gamma Thickness Gauge. This product was initially designed to measure the tickness of coated fabric being manufactured by the company. However market enquiries made by the company have revealed that this product has considerable market potential. Therefore the company now plans
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jasch Industries Ltd share price today?

The Jasch Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹178.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jasch Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jasch Industries Ltd is ₹121.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jasch Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jasch Industries Ltd is 17.04 and 2.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jasch Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jasch Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jasch Industries Ltd is ₹154 and ₹377 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jasch Industries Ltd?

Jasch Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.20%, 3 Years at 13.59%, 1 Year at -48.14%, 6 Month at 20.23%, 3 Month at 12.54% and 1 Month at 2.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jasch Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jasch Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.64 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 42.36 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Jasch Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.