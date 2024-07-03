Summary

Jasch Industries Ltd (JIL) was established in December, 1985. The Company manufactures PU Resins and PVC/PU Coated Fabrics (i.e. Synthetic Leather/ Artificial Leather) & Allied Products & Nucleonic & X-Ray Source based Thickness Gauging Systems in Electronic Gauge Division. Engaged in the manufacture of PU foam and laminated products (inst. cap. : 240 tpa; 5 lac mtr pa), the Company (JIL) set up manufacturing facilities for PU resin, PU synthetic leather and non-woven fabric for captive consumption in manufacturing PU leather. While the installed capacity for PU resins is 3600 tpa, that for synthetic leather and non-woven fabric is 36 lac mtr pa each. Production of PU resin and PU leather commenced in 1994 and that of non-woven fabric from 1995. The company has a technical collaboration with Ducksung Chemical Company, Korea, which has over two decades of experience in the manufacture of PU resin and PU leather. Jasch Plastics, a firm managed by the promoters of JIL, manufactures PVC synthetic leather. The promoters manage two other concerns which produce PVC foam leather and blowing agents for the PVC industry. During 1997-98, the company has developed in-house and test marketed a product known as Beta/Gamma Thickness Gauge. This product was initially designed to measure the tickness of coated fabric being manufactured by the company. However market enquiries made by the company have revealed that this product has considerable market potential. Therefore the company now plans

