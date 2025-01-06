iifl-logo-icon 1
Jasch Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

178.2
(-4.06%)
Jan 6, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

15.61

6.2

8.21

7.31

Depreciation

-2.86

-2.96

-2.69

-2.82

Tax paid

-4.26

-1.66

-2.84

-2.49

Working capital

15.89

0.18

-2.48

5.69

Other operating items

Operating

24.38

1.75

0.19

7.68

Capital expenditure

0.34

8.21

4.05

3.98

Free cash flow

24.73

9.96

4.24

11.66

Equity raised

93.4

76.21

57.62

48.04

Investing

-3.05

-7.96

5.82

-0.3

Financing

0.18

-14.34

7.82

7.47

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

115.26

63.87

75.5

66.87

