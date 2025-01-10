Jasch Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.8
6.8
11.33
11.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
49.68
40.54
78.43
58.19
Net Worth
56.48
47.34
89.76
69.52
Minority Interest
Debt
12.83
8.35
4.74
3.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.29
2.23
2.97
2.97
Total Liabilities
71.6
57.92
97.47
76.2
Fixed Assets
29.02
26.41
29.29
30.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.05
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.1
0
Networking Capital
38.38
30.36
26.26
21.76
Inventories
19.92
23.1
30.94
21.72
Inventory Days
59.05
Sundry Debtors
27.45
25.18
28.19
28.18
Debtor Days
76.62
Other Current Assets
4.98
1.91
3.73
2.08
Sundry Creditors
-11.22
-17.3
-24.05
-21.15
Creditor Days
57.5
Other Current Liabilities
-2.75
-2.53
-12.55
-9.07
Cash
4.19
1.15
41.77
24.17
Total Assets
71.59
57.92
97.47
76.2
