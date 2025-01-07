Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
134.23
129.64
134
116.47
yoy growth (%)
3.54
-3.25
15.04
18.34
Raw materials
-88.84
-85.64
-89.58
-79.83
As % of sales
66.18
66.06
66.85
68.54
Employee costs
-12.69
-12.49
-10.84
-8.5
As % of sales
9.45
9.63
8.09
7.3
Other costs
-15.04
-21.08
-21.29
-16.68
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.2
16.26
15.89
14.32
Operating profit
17.65
10.41
12.26
11.45
OPM
13.14
8.03
9.15
9.83
Depreciation
-2.86
-2.96
-2.69
-2.82
Interest expense
-0.61
-2.38
-2.48
-2.47
Other income
1.44
1.13
1.12
1.15
Profit before tax
15.61
6.2
8.21
7.31
Taxes
-4.26
-1.66
-2.84
-2.49
Tax rate
-27.32
-26.82
-34.65
-34.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
11.35
4.53
5.36
4.81
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
11.35
4.53
5.36
4.81
yoy growth (%)
150.19
-15.48
11.4
17.35
NPM
8.45
3.49
4
4.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.