iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jasch Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

181.6
(0.61%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jasch Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

134.23

129.64

134

116.47

yoy growth (%)

3.54

-3.25

15.04

18.34

Raw materials

-88.84

-85.64

-89.58

-79.83

As % of sales

66.18

66.06

66.85

68.54

Employee costs

-12.69

-12.49

-10.84

-8.5

As % of sales

9.45

9.63

8.09

7.3

Other costs

-15.04

-21.08

-21.29

-16.68

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.2

16.26

15.89

14.32

Operating profit

17.65

10.41

12.26

11.45

OPM

13.14

8.03

9.15

9.83

Depreciation

-2.86

-2.96

-2.69

-2.82

Interest expense

-0.61

-2.38

-2.48

-2.47

Other income

1.44

1.13

1.12

1.15

Profit before tax

15.61

6.2

8.21

7.31

Taxes

-4.26

-1.66

-2.84

-2.49

Tax rate

-27.32

-26.82

-34.65

-34.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

11.35

4.53

5.36

4.81

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

11.35

4.53

5.36

4.81

yoy growth (%)

150.19

-15.48

11.4

17.35

NPM

8.45

3.49

4

4.13

Jasch Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jasch Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.