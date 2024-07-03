Jasch Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2023
|Jun-2023
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2022
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
59.32
55.76
54.53
57.16
60.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
59.32
55.76
54.53
57.16
60.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.21
0.78
0.86
1.38
0.85
Total Income
60.53
56.54
55.39
58.54
61.02
Total Expenditure
52.53
46.1
45.33
52.03
54.68
PBIDT
8
10.44
10.06
6.51
6.35
Interest
0.27
0.29
0.3
0.3
0.17
PBDT
7.73
10.15
9.76
6.21
6.17
Depreciation
0.9
0.84
0.8
0.81
0.77
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.67
2.38
2.18
1.44
1.31
Deferred Tax
0.1
0
0.22
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
5.07
6.93
6.57
3.95
4.09
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
5.07
6.93
6.57
3.95
4.09
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.01
0
0
0
-0.04
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
5.08
6.93
6.57
3.95
4.13
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.47
6.11
5.8
3.49
3.61
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.33
11.33
11.33
11.33
11.33
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.48
18.72
18.44
11.38
10.55
PBDTM(%)
13.03
18.2
17.89
10.86
10.25
PATM(%)
8.54
12.42
12.04
6.91
6.79
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.