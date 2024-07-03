iifl-logo-icon 1
Jasch Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

181.6
(0.61%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022Sept-2022

Gross Sales

59.32

55.76

54.53

57.16

60.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

59.32

55.76

54.53

57.16

60.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.21

0.78

0.86

1.38

0.85

Total Income

60.53

56.54

55.39

58.54

61.02

Total Expenditure

52.53

46.1

45.33

52.03

54.68

PBIDT

8

10.44

10.06

6.51

6.35

Interest

0.27

0.29

0.3

0.3

0.17

PBDT

7.73

10.15

9.76

6.21

6.17

Depreciation

0.9

0.84

0.8

0.81

0.77

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.67

2.38

2.18

1.44

1.31

Deferred Tax

0.1

0

0.22

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

5.07

6.93

6.57

3.95

4.09

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

5.07

6.93

6.57

3.95

4.09

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.01

0

0

0

-0.04

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

5.08

6.93

6.57

3.95

4.13

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.47

6.11

5.8

3.49

3.61

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.33

11.33

11.33

11.33

11.33

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

13.48

18.72

18.44

11.38

10.55

PBDTM(%)

13.03

18.2

17.89

10.86

10.25

PATM(%)

8.54

12.42

12.04

6.91

6.79

