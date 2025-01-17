Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
61.54
3.07
14
8.23
Op profit growth
197.26
-28.58
29.19
10.49
EBIT growth
263.76
-33.1
48.88
8.77
Net profit growth
469.66
-43.2
113.97
-5.51
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.5
7.33
10.59
9.34
EBIT margin
12.97
5.76
8.87
6.79
Net profit margin
9.44
2.67
4.86
2.59
RoCE
34.38
11.49
17.66
13.27
RoNW
6.85
1.77
4.01
2.13
RoA
6.25
1.33
2.41
1.26
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
17.87
3.14
5.52
2.58
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
15.27
0.28
2.55
-0.41
Book value per share
79.22
51.1
37.08
31.72
Valuation ratios
P/E
9.16
5.5
12.99
14.94
P/CEPS
10.72
59.95
28.13
-93.16
P/B
2.06
0.33
1.93
1.21
EV/EBIDTA
4.83
1.08
6.04
5.36
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-25.79
-31.87
-28.49
-44.09
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
43.12
58.28
60.88
76.5
Inventory days
43.03
53.74
49.35
47.77
Creditor days
-41.78
-51.09
-44.89
-46.67
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-53.58
-3.15
-4.27
-3.14
Net debt / equity
-0.41
-0.13
0.19
0.43
Net debt / op. profit
-1.28
-0.8
0.6
1.48
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-67.56
-66.97
-63.15
-62.67
Employee costs
-7.1
-9.41
-10.67
-11.84
Other costs
-11.82
-16.27
-15.57
-16.13
