|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|JASCH INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & half year ended on 30th September 2024. Unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter & half year ended on 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Jul 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|JASCH INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|JASCH INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Feb 2024
|27 Jan 2024
|JASCH INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter and period ended on 31-12-2023. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and period ended on 31-12-2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024)
