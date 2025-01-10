To the Members of

Jasch Industries Ltd

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 38th Annual Report of the company for the year ended on 31st March 2024.

1. Performance and Financial & Other Highlights

As the members are aware, the Company earlier operated under two business segments - manufacture of coated fabrics and manufacture of industrial gauges. During the financial year under Report, the Honble National Company Law Tribunal ("NCLT") accorded approval to a Scheme of Arrangement (demerger) vide an order dated 12-09-2023. This Scheme had been previously approved by the members in the NCLT-convened meeting held on 10-05-2022. Upon a copy of NCLT order being filed with the Registrar of Companies, the Scheme became effective at the close of business hours of 30-09-2023. Under the Scheme, the business relating to manufacture of industrial gauges and equipment ("demerged undertaking") along with its attendant assets and liabilities was demerged and vested in another company viz. Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd. ("JGTL"). Consequently, the paid up equity share capital of the Company was also reduced from 1,13,00,000 to 67,98,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each fully paid up.

The financial figures of the year under report (2023-24) as depicted in the accompanying financial statements are not comparable with those of the previous financial year (2022-23) because previous year figures are pre-demerger combined figures of both the business segments whereas figures of the year under report are only of one segment after 01-10-2023 (the other segment having vested in JGTL). In accordance with law and Accounting Standards, the financial statements are required to be present in the way these are so presented.

To have a general idea about the comparative performance of coated fabrics segment of the Company you may refer to the Segment-wise Performance of the company given under "Management Discussion & Analysis Report" annexed herewith.

Revenue of coated fabrics segment which still vests with the Company at Rs. 17,231.31 lakh were higher by 03.11% during the year as compared with those at Rs. 16712.34 lakh during the previous year. Profits before tax relating to this segment increased from Rs. 297.26 lakh to Rs. 900.10 lakh during the year under report. The management considers overall performance to be satisfactory.

The financial highlights of company during the financial year ended 31st March 2024 on standalone basis, as extracted/calculated from the accompanying audited financial statements, are as under:

Particulars Current Year 2023 - 2024 Previous Year 2022 - 2023 Gross Income from continued operations 17231.31 16712.34 Profit before interest and depreciation 1582.52 708.82 Financial Charges 110.13 80.95 Gross Profit 2455.84 1475.00 Provision for Depreciation 269.62 228.22 Net profit before Tax 1202.77 399.65 Provision for Tax (Net) & Deferred Tax 302.68 102.39 Net Profit after Tax from continued operations 900.10 297.26 Net Profit after Tax from Discontinued operations 718.99 1697.34 Profit for the Period 1619.09 1994.60 Balance of profit brought forward for continued operations 4053.78 7861.04 Other Change 14.31 (5801.86) Balance available for appropriation 4968.19 4053.78 Amount proposed to be carried to reserve — — Transfer from General Reserve — — Surplus carried to Balance Sheet 4968.19 4053.78

2. Material Changes and commitments, if any, after the date of financial statements, affecting the financial position of the company and Future Prospects

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company have occurred between the end of the financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of this Directors Report. The on-going war between Russia and Ukraine, the Israel-Palestine conflict, the Houthis attacking the ships passing through the Red Sea, have an adverse effect on the economy world-wide. There is continued apprehension that the prices of raw material (particularly petroleum products) will continue to rise, which the Company may not be in a position to fully recover from its customers. This may erode some profits.

3. Changes among Directors & Key Managerial Personnel during the year under report Cessations: Shri Manish Garg resigned as Director; Shri Jai Kishan Garg resigned as Managing Director and Shri Mahinder Paliwal, Chief Financial Officer resigned w.e.f. 30-09-2023. They took up similar assignments in the Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd, the company which had received the demerged business of the Jasch Industries Ltd. Shri Jai Kishan Garg, however, continues to be a director and chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Shri Krishan Lall Khetarpaul and Shri Kuldeep Singal ceased to be independent directors of the Company w.e.f. 31-03-2024 on completion of their second tenure of five years. The Board notes with appreciation the able guidance provided by them during the Board process.

Shri Naresh Kunar, Independent Director will relinquish his office as such on the expiry of his second term of five years on 30-08-2024.

Appointments: In the 37th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on 18-08-2023 appointment of Shri Rushil Garg as Executive Director was approved for a period of three years with effect from 01st June 2023. At the same AGM, appointment of Shri Om Prakash Garg, Shri Suresh Goyal and Shri Shri Bhagwan as Independent Directors was approved for a term of five years each. Smt. Jyoti Rani was appointed as Chief Financial Officer w.e.f. 27-10-2023.

Shri Navneet Garg, a non-independent director retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and, being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment. Besides the above, there have not been any changes among Directors and Key Managerial Personnel during the year. Details of the proposed appointee(s) have been given elsewhere in the Directors Report.

4. Subsidiaries, Consolidated Accounts and materiality Consequent upon demerger and allotment of shares to its shareholders, the only subsidiary of the Company, namely, Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd ("JGTL") which had been established solely to receive the demerged business of your Company, ceased to be subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 3009-2023. The Company did not have any joint ventures or associate companies either at the beginning or at end of the year.

5. Deposits

The Company did not hold any deposits at the beginning of the year. It did not accept any deposits during the year. Therefore, there was no occasion for any deposits to remain unpaid or unclaimed or in default for repayment of principal or interest thereon.

6. Internal Audit, Internal Financial Control Systems & their adequacy

During the year the Company had engaged services of M/s Vishal G. Goel & Co, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors for the Financial Year 2023-24. The scope of their work included review of processes for safeguarding the assets of Company, effectiveness of systems and processes and assessing the internal control strengths in all areas. Management is having tight control on all the operations of the Company. All expenses are scrutinized and approved by the top management. The Company has adequate system so as to have proper check and control on every department. Deviation from established system, if any, are placed before Audit Committee of the Board for review and corrective action to be taken, if any.

7. Cost Audit & Cost Record

During the year, the Company was mandated to maintain cost records and also appoint cost auditors in respect of its products falling under CETA heading 3909 and 3921 (Plastics and Polymers). Accordingly, the Company duly maintained cost records during the financial year 202324 and subjected these to cost audit which was conducted by M/s Vipul Bhardwaj & Company, Cost & Management Accountants. Cost Audit Report, which is required to be submitted by the Cost Auditors to the Board of Directors within 180 days of close of financial year, has not been received yet.

8. Disclosure pursuant to Section 22 of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013

In accordance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013, the Company has a policy on prevention of and affirmative action for sexual harassment of women, about which all the employees are communicated periodically. For this purpose, the Company has also constituted an Internal Complaints Committees. At the beginning or end of the financial year under report, no cases were pending and during the year, no cases were filed or disposed of under that Act.

9. Corporate Social Responsibility

As the Company is not required to constitute a CSR Committee, the Board of Directors is directly discharging CSR obligations of the Company. Information required under Rule 8 and 9 of Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 is given in the Annexure H to this report.

10. Particulars of Specified Employees

Details of employees whose particulars are required to be disclosed in the Directors Report pursuant to the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are given in Annexure C.

11. Board & Board Committee Meetings

The Board of Directors is the apex body constituted by shareholders for overseeing the Companys overall functioning. The Board provides and evaluates the Companys strategic direction, management policies and their effectiveness and ensures that stakeholders long-term interests are being served.

The Board has constituted four Committees, namely Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Finance Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee and is empowered to constitute additional functional Committees from time to time, depending on business needs.

For statements on composition of the Board, Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee ("NRC"), Stakeholders Relationship Committee and their Meetings held during the year; Independent Directors, their brief resume, the declarations of Independence given by them and appointment of Key Managerial Personnel, please refer to Annexure A (Corporate Governance Report). Terms and conditions of appointment of Independent Directors can be accessed from the website of the Company at the following web link: www.jaschindustries.com/Investors. Details of Board and Committee Meetings held during the year under report are given in the annexed Corporate Governance Report.

12. Evaluation of Board, its Committees and individual Directors

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Other Disclosure) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter called the "Listing Regulations), the Board carries out periodic evaluation of its own performance, that of the directors individually as well as that of its Committees as per the criteria suggested by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and adopted by the NRC and the Board, which includes knowledge of directors duties and responsibilities; understanding of Companys vision, mission, strategic plan and key issues, diligence and participation in Board, Committee and General Meetings and leadership traits.

13. Companys Policy relating to Remuneration for directors, key managerial personnel and other employees

For a policy relating to Remuneration for directors, key managerial personnel and other employees as required to be disclosed under Section 178(4) of the Companies Act, 2013 and under the Listing Regulations, please refer to Annexure B.

14. Disclosure under Section 197(12) of the Act and Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 Schedule V, Part II Section II

The requisite details relating to ratio of remuneration, percentage increase in remuneration, etc. of managerial personnel, as stipulated under the Section/Rules mentioned in the above sub- heading, are annexed as Annexure C to this Report. Disclosure pursuant to Schedule V, Part II, Section II relating to remuneration and other details of directors are given in the attached Corporate Governance Report (Annexure A).

15. Auditors, Audit and Auditors Report

M/s Arora & Choudhary Associates, Chartered Accountants, who have subjected themselves to a peer review, have carried out statutory audit of Companys financial accounts for the year. The report given by them (Auditors Report) is self- explanatory and does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer. There is no matter reportable under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

16. Secretarial Audit & Secretarial Auditors report

During the financial year under Report, the Company subjected itself to Secretarial Audit by Independent Secretarial Auditors, M/s Mukesh Arora & Co, Company Secretaries and their report in Form MR-3 is at Annexure D.

17. Vigil Mechanism

Pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, a Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established. The Vigil Mechanism Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company at https://www.jaschindustries.com/Investors/Policies.

18. Risk management policy

A statement indicating business risks and the management policy to manage the risks, forms part of Management Discussion & Analysis Report attached with Directors Report as Annexure F.

19. Annual Return

In accordance with the amended provisions of Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, previous years Annual Return has been posted at the website of the Company www.jaschindustries.com under the web-link "Investors. Annual Return for the year under report, after the same has been filed with the Registrar of Companies, will also be available at the website of the Company.

20. Loans, Guarantees and Investments

As required under Section 186(4) of the Companies Act, 2013, full particulars of loans and guarantees given, investments made and security provided are mentioned in the financial statements. During the year under Report no loans were given, no guarantees were provided and no investments were made.

21. Related Party Transactions

On the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company has adopted a policy to regulate transactions between the Company and parties related to it. This Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.jaschindustries.com under the link Investors>Policies. All the related party transactions that were entered during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of the business. The Audit Committee had granted prior omnibus approval to certain related party transactions and the same were subsequently placed before the Audit Committee on Quarterly basis for its approval or modification, as the case may be.

Disclosures pursuant to Section 134(3)(h) & Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, Regulation 34(3) & 53(f) of the Listing Regulations and other applicable provisions of laws are contained in the enclosed in Form AOC-2 as Annexure - E to the Directors Report and also in Note 36 to Financial Statements. There were no material related party transactions with the Companys Promoters, Directors, Management or their relatives, which could have had a potential conflict with the interests of the Company.

22. Corporate Governance Report & Certificate

The Company is committed to maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance and adhering to the corporate governance requirements set out by SEBI. Corporate Governance Report, together with requisite certificate from an independent Practicing Company Secretary, confirming compliance with the conditions of corporate governance as stipulated under the Listing Regulations is attached.

23. Management Discussion and Analysis Report

For Management Discussion & Analysis Report, please refer to Annexure F.

24. Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings & Outgo Information required under section 134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is given in the Annexure G to this report.

25. ISO and IATF Certification

The Company has ISO 9001:2015 certification for Quality Standards, ISO 14001:2015 certification for environmental management systems and IATF 16949:2016 certification for providing improved quality products to automotive customers worldwide.

26. Listing

The Equity Shares of the Company are listed at the BSE Limited.

27. Scheme of Arrangement

A Scheme of Arrangement between the Company (Jasch Industries Ltd - "JIL") Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd ("JGTL" - wholly owned subsidiary of JIL) and their respective shareholders and creditors was approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal vide its order dated 12-092023. Under the Scheme, the measurement gauges related business (including assets and liabilities) of the has been demerged to JGTL with retrospective effect i.e. w.e.f. 01-04-2022. Consequently, the paid up share capital of the Company has also been reduced from Rs. 1133 lakh to Rs. 679.8 lakh.

28. Status of Annexures to Directors Report

All the Annexures mentioned in this Report form an integral part of the Directors Report.

29. Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors affirm that:

• In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards were followed along with proper explanation, if any, relating to material departures;

• Appropriate accounting policies were selected and applied consistently, and judgments and estimates made were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024 and of the profits of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024;

• Proper and sufficient care were taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

• The annual accounts were prepared on a going concern basis;

• Internal financial controls were laid down to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls were adequate and were operating efficiently;

• Proper systems had been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and were operating effectively.

30. Appreciation

Your directors wish to place on record their appreciation of the devoted services rendered by the workers, the staff, the executives of the Company, the professionals associated with the Company and for the continued support from its Bankers, HDFC Bank and other stakeholders.