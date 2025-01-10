To the Members of Jauss Polymers Limited

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements Adverse Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS Financial Statements of Jauss Polymers Limited("the Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information

(hereinafter referred to as "Ind AS Financial Statement").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us,because of the significance of the matters described in the Basis for Adverse Opinion section of our report, the accompanying standalone financial statement do not give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standard prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 ( "the Act") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and loss (Financial Performance Including comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Adverse Opinion a) The Companys financial statements have been prepared using the going concern basis of accounting. The use of the going concern basis of accounting is appropriate unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

As per our audit, we found that there is a rapidly decline in the turnover during the year which leads to significant losses in the current financial year and company has also diluted its plant and machinery in FY 2020-21 which indicates that the company has ceased to operate. Hence these are the significant events or conditions which cast the material uncertainty on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

We extended our audit procedure to mitigate the uncertainty and found that

? management has not yet performed an assessment of the entitys ability to continue as a going concern despite requesting management to make its assessment.

? management has not provided any plans for future actions in relation to its going concern assessment hence we are unable to conclude whether the outcome of these plans is likely to improve the situation and whether managements plans are feasible in the circumstances.

? The entity has not prepared a cash flow forecast to evaluation of managements plans for future actions.

Hence there is also no realistic alternative to justify the management ability to continue as a going concern. b) We draw attention to Note 4& Note 6 of Financial Statement which describes that Loan and Advances given amounting to Rs. 490.10 lakhs include balances which are outstanding for substantial period of time. We have not received confirmations for these balances and were unable to perform alternate audit procedures in respect of the same and accordingly, we are unable to comment on such balances.

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accoun- tants of India together with the inde- pendence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Except for the matter described in the basis for adverse opinion section, we have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind As financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, change in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and accounting principles generally accepted in India, specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statement

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:- ? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS

Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical require- ments regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought (except for the matters described in Basis for adverse Opinion paragraph) and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) Except for the Possible effect of the matters described in the Basis of adverse Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c) The balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) Except for the effect of the matters described in Basis for adverse Opinion paragraph, In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rule, 2014. e) The matters described in Basis for adverse Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the company. f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2022 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2022 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. g) The adverse remarks related to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the Basis for Adverse Opinion paragraph above. h) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Control over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statement

Refer Note No. 22 on Contingent Liabilities to the standalone financial statement. ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For Mahesh Yadav& Co. Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.036520N SD/- Mahesh Yadav Proprietor Membership No. 548924 UDIN:24548924BKFVOY8013 Dated: 30th May2024 Place: Gurugram

ANNEXURE A

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Jauss Polymers Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31st, 2024]

(i) (a) (A) The company has notmaintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment; (B) The company does not have any intangible assets, Accordingly, paragraph 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) During the year, fixed assets have not been physically verified by the management. Hence, discrepancies if any cannot be ascertained.

(c) The company does not have any Immovable Property, Accordingly, paragraph 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipmentor intangible assets or both during the year. (e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the "Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The company does not have any inventory. Accordingly, this paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the company. (b)No working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 Crores, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, this paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(iii) According to information and explanations given to us, the company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. (iv) According to the information and explanation given to us in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and securities, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company in respect of products where the maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act and the rules framed there under and we are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities and however, there have been slight delay in few cases / delays in deposit have not been serious.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed dues in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, value added tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it, which were outstanding, at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the dues with respect to income tax, sales tax, service tax, value added tax, customs duty, excise duty, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii)

N Name of Statute o Nature of Dues Amount Involved ( Rs. In Lakhs) Pertains to Period From where dispute is pending a Income Tax Act, 1961 o Income Tax 0.40 AY 2012-13 Jurisdictional Assessing Officer u Income Tax Act, 1961 n Income Tax 8.60 AY 2013-14 Jurisdictional Assessing Officer t Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0.01 AY 2014-15 Jurisdictional Assessing Officer Income Tax Act, 1961 h Income Tax 2.83 AY 2016-17 Centralized processing Cell Income Tax Act, 1961 a s Income Tax 0.55 AY 2018-19 Centralized processing Cell Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Demand 3.68 Upto 2021-22 Centralized processing Cell

been surrendered or disclosed as Income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to financial institution(s), bank(s), government(s).

(x) The Company has neither raised money by way of initial public issue offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) nor has obtained any term loans. Accordingly, this paragraph 3(x) of the Order is not applicable to the company

(xi) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such instance by the management.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) The company has not an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. As per Section 138 of Companies Act, 2013 company is Required to appoint Internal Auditorwhich is not appointed by the company as they have internal audit team to conduct the Internal audit as conveyed to us by the management through no report has been available on records to substantiate the facts.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

(xvi) According to the information and explanation given to us,the company isnot required to be registered under section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(xvii) The Company hasnot incurred cash losses in the Financial Year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditor during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, We have the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. (xx) Provisions of second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act Not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) There have not been any qualifications or adverse remarks in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

For Mahesh Yadav & Co. Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 036520N SD/- Mahesh Yadav Proprietor Membership No. 548924 UDIN:24548924BKFVOY8013 Dated: 30th May2024 Place: Gurugram

ANNEXURE B

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Jauss Polymers Limited on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act) to the members of Jauss Polymers Limited

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Jauss Polymers Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls

Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide Reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;(2)provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.