SectorPlastic products
Open₹9.55
Prev. Close₹9.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.26
Day's High₹9.99
Day's Low₹9.55
52 Week's High₹10
52 Week's Low₹4.96
Book Value₹18.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.42
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.63
4.63
4.63
4.63
Preference Capital
0.44
0.44
0.44
0.44
Reserves
3.42
3.98
4.16
4.41
Net Worth
8.49
9.05
9.23
9.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.28
7.71
4.99
28.75
yoy growth (%)
-5.54
54.33
-82.62
-6.78
Raw materials
-4.09
-3.59
-1.92
-17.2
As % of sales
56.17
46.67
38.44
59.84
Employee costs
-0.59
-0.85
-1.2
-3.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.47
0.03
-0.4
1.55
Depreciation
-0.48
-0.61
-0.87
-0.9
Tax paid
-0.02
0
0.22
-0.65
Working capital
1.24
-1.69
0.67
0.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.54
54.33
-82.62
-6.78
Op profit growth
-100.29
46.36
-85.66
-3.57
EBIT growth
-540.36
-126.87
-118.19
-7.84
Net profit growth
-6,416.6
-115.24
-120.22
-71.61
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0
0
0
7.28
7.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
7.28
7.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.01
0
0.03
0.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
Ketineni Sayaji Rao
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajani Shirish Ladda
Executive Director
Pratibha Rao Ketineni
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priya Parashar
Independent Director
Maddi Venkata Sudarsan
Independent Director
Shewale Saurabh Jibhau
Managing Director
Ketineni Satish Rao
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jauss Polymers Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in February, 1987, Jauss Polymers Ltd (JPL) is one of the oldest Pet Bottle and Jar Manufacturers in India. The Company is engaged in job work and manufacturing of pet jars/bottles and caps. They are also involved in development and use of PP And PC by Stretch Blow Molding Process on Nissie Machines.The Company was established In 1989 with Its First Plant in Kurali (Dist. Ropar) 25 Km. from Chandigarh .The second Plant was commissioned at Surajpur, Greater Noida In 1992. Presently all operations are undertaken at its Plant in Malpur, Baddi, Himanchal Pradesh. Realizing the potential of a food grade and recyclable polymer as versatile as PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate), the Company ventured in the field of manufacturing of all types of PET bottles, containers, jars etc using advanced Injection Stretch Blow Molding(ISBM) technology.The Company has 5 ISBM Machines Of ASB Nissie, Japan, ranging From Model ASB 250 to the latest 70 DPH. They are using all injection Molds Of Nissie and a variety of blow shell molds to manufacture different Neck Sizes. Besides these, they have been pioneers in undertaking special projects of weight reduction in wide mouth containers. They experimented in reducing the weight of their their 1.5 Litre Jar From 52gm. to 35.5gm. The first Mold was developed at Nissie, Japan and has already delivered over 20 million jars to the customer. Since 2001, the Company re-located its Noida Plant to Baddi with 5 Machines and are dedicated to supply Jo
Read More
The Jauss Polymers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jauss Polymers Ltd is ₹4.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jauss Polymers Ltd is 0 and 0.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jauss Polymers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jauss Polymers Ltd is ₹4.96 and ₹10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jauss Polymers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.60%, 3 Years at 20.14%, 1 Year at 23.00%, 6 Month at 14.15%, 3 Month at 5.54% and 1 Month at 5.90%.
