9.55
(0.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:28:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.55
  • Day's High9.99
  • 52 Wk High10
  • Prev. Close9.52
  • Day's Low9.55
  • 52 Wk Low 4.96
  • Turnover (lac)0.26
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.02
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.42
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Jauss Polymers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

9.55

Prev. Close

9.52

Turnover(Lac.)

0.26

Day's High

9.99

Day's Low

9.55

52 Week's High

10

52 Week's Low

4.96

Book Value

18.02

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.42

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Jauss Polymers Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

25 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

Jauss Polymers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jauss Polymers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.40%

Non-Promoter- 56.59%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 56.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jauss Polymers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.63

4.63

4.63

4.63

Preference Capital

0.44

0.44

0.44

0.44

Reserves

3.42

3.98

4.16

4.41

Net Worth

8.49

9.05

9.23

9.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.28

7.71

4.99

28.75

yoy growth (%)

-5.54

54.33

-82.62

-6.78

Raw materials

-4.09

-3.59

-1.92

-17.2

As % of sales

56.17

46.67

38.44

59.84

Employee costs

-0.59

-0.85

-1.2

-3.3

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.47

0.03

-0.4

1.55

Depreciation

-0.48

-0.61

-0.87

-0.9

Tax paid

-0.02

0

0.22

-0.65

Working capital

1.24

-1.69

0.67

0.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.54

54.33

-82.62

-6.78

Op profit growth

-100.29

46.36

-85.66

-3.57

EBIT growth

-540.36

-126.87

-118.19

-7.84

Net profit growth

-6,416.6

-115.24

-120.22

-71.61

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

0

0

7.28

7.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

7.28

7.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.01

0

0.03

0.09

Jauss Polymers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jauss Polymers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

Ketineni Sayaji Rao

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajani Shirish Ladda

Executive Director

Pratibha Rao Ketineni

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priya Parashar

Independent Director

Maddi Venkata Sudarsan

Independent Director

Shewale Saurabh Jibhau

Managing Director

Ketineni Satish Rao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jauss Polymers Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in February, 1987, Jauss Polymers Ltd (JPL) is one of the oldest Pet Bottle and Jar Manufacturers in India. The Company is engaged in job work and manufacturing of pet jars/bottles and caps. They are also involved in development and use of PP And PC by Stretch Blow Molding Process on Nissie Machines.The Company was established In 1989 with Its First Plant in Kurali (Dist. Ropar) 25 Km. from Chandigarh .The second Plant was commissioned at Surajpur, Greater Noida In 1992. Presently all operations are undertaken at its Plant in Malpur, Baddi, Himanchal Pradesh. Realizing the potential of a food grade and recyclable polymer as versatile as PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate), the Company ventured in the field of manufacturing of all types of PET bottles, containers, jars etc using advanced Injection Stretch Blow Molding(ISBM) technology.The Company has 5 ISBM Machines Of ASB Nissie, Japan, ranging From Model ASB 250 to the latest 70 DPH. They are using all injection Molds Of Nissie and a variety of blow shell molds to manufacture different Neck Sizes. Besides these, they have been pioneers in undertaking special projects of weight reduction in wide mouth containers. They experimented in reducing the weight of their their 1.5 Litre Jar From 52gm. to 35.5gm. The first Mold was developed at Nissie, Japan and has already delivered over 20 million jars to the customer. Since 2001, the Company re-located its Noida Plant to Baddi with 5 Machines and are dedicated to supply Jo
Company FAQs

What is the Jauss Polymers Ltd share price today?

The Jauss Polymers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jauss Polymers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jauss Polymers Ltd is ₹4.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jauss Polymers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jauss Polymers Ltd is 0 and 0.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jauss Polymers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jauss Polymers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jauss Polymers Ltd is ₹4.96 and ₹10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jauss Polymers Ltd?

Jauss Polymers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.60%, 3 Years at 20.14%, 1 Year at 23.00%, 6 Month at 14.15%, 3 Month at 5.54% and 1 Month at 5.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jauss Polymers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jauss Polymers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.41 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 56.59 %

