Summary

Incorporated in February, 1987, Jauss Polymers Ltd (JPL) is one of the oldest Pet Bottle and Jar Manufacturers in India. The Company is engaged in job work and manufacturing of pet jars/bottles and caps. They are also involved in development and use of PP And PC by Stretch Blow Molding Process on Nissie Machines.The Company was established In 1989 with Its First Plant in Kurali (Dist. Ropar) 25 Km. from Chandigarh .The second Plant was commissioned at Surajpur, Greater Noida In 1992. Presently all operations are undertaken at its Plant in Malpur, Baddi, Himanchal Pradesh. Realizing the potential of a food grade and recyclable polymer as versatile as PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate), the Company ventured in the field of manufacturing of all types of PET bottles, containers, jars etc using advanced Injection Stretch Blow Molding(ISBM) technology.The Company has 5 ISBM Machines Of ASB Nissie, Japan, ranging From Model ASB 250 to the latest 70 DPH. They are using all injection Molds Of Nissie and a variety of blow shell molds to manufacture different Neck Sizes. Besides these, they have been pioneers in undertaking special projects of weight reduction in wide mouth containers. They experimented in reducing the weight of their their 1.5 Litre Jar From 52gm. to 35.5gm. The first Mold was developed at Nissie, Japan and has already delivered over 20 million jars to the customer. Since 2001, the Company re-located its Noida Plant to Baddi with 5 Machines and are dedicated to supply Jo

Read More