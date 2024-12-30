Board Meeting 6 Jan 2025 25 Dec 2024

JAUSS POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the selling of shares of Subsidiary company i.e Innovative Container Services Private Limited (ICSPL) by executing a definitive Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) as per section 180(1)a of Companies Act 2013 and regulation 24 (5) and (6) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements 2015 subject to approval of shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting. 2. To consider the and approve of Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting and to fix the Book closure & Record date and cut-off date for the purpose of reckoning the name of members who are entitled to vote at Extraordinary General Meeting. 3. To take note minutes of Board meetings of Innovative Container Services Private Limited (ICSPL); and 4. Any other agenda items. JAUSS POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/01/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to our earlier announcement dated 25th December, 2024 regarding intimation of the Board Meeting of the Company, this is to inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances, the meeting of the Board of the Directors of the Company which was scheduled to be held today i.e Saturday 30th December, 2024 is postponed and rescheduled on 6th January, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.12.2024) 1. Consider and approve the selling of shares of Subsidiary company i.e Innovative Container Services Private Limited (ICSPL) to Mr. Thota Subrahmanyam and Mr. Thota Kanaka Durga for a consideration of Rs. 3,94,44,000 (Rupees Three Crore Ninety-Four Lakh Forty four thousand) by executing a definitive Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) pursuant to section 180(1)a of Companies Act, 2013 and regulation 24 (5) and (6) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements, 2015 subject to approval of shareholders.; 2. To consider and approve the notice of Postal ballot for seeking approval of shareholders. 3. To take note minutes of Board meetings of Innovative Container Services Private Limited (ICSPL); 4. Appointment of Mr. Parvindra Nautiyal partner of ABIZCHANCELLOR LAW LLP, as the Scrutinizer for conducting the postal ballot voting process in a fair and transparent manner; 5. Other agenda items. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.01.2025)

Board Meeting 25 Dec 2024 25 Dec 2024

1. Consider and approve the Memorandum of Understanding entered with Mr. Thota Subrahmanyam and Mr. Thota Kanaka Durga for sale of entire shareholding of the jauss Polymers Limited held in Innovative Container Services Private Limited (ICSPL) on the terms and conditions as per the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), a copy whereof is placed on the table and is approved by the Board for its execution between the Company and Mr. Thota Subrahmanyam and Mr. Thota Kanaka Durga.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

JAUSS POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024; 2. To consider and take note of Limited review report of Statutory Auditor on Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024; 3. To consider and approve any other agenda item as place on Board. In terms of the provisions of Regulation 33 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, have inter alia, approved and taken on record the following: 1. Unaudited Standalone financial results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 including Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow as at September 30, 2024; 2. Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024; and 3. Other Agenda Items. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 23 Aug 2024

JAUSS POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider the and approve of Notice of Annual General Meeting Boards Report for the financial year 2O23-24 and to fix the Book closure & Record date and cut-off date for the purpose of reckoning the name of members who are entitled to vote at Annual General Meeting; and 2. Any other agenda items. 1. Consider and approved the notice of 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company schedule to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 09:30 A.M. at Hakim Ji Ki Choupal, Opp. Batra Hospital, Vill. Ujina, Police Station Nuh, Mewat, Haryana-122103; annual report and other agenda items (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

JAUSS POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for approving of Un-audited Financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and other agenda items. In terms of the provisions of Regulation 33 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, have inter alia, approved and taken on record the following: 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024; 2. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024; and 3. Other Agenda Items (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

JAUSS POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please be informed that Meeting of Board of Director of the Company will be held at 803-805 8th Floor Tower-2 Assotech Business Cresterra Plot No. 22 Sector 135 Noida-201301 on Thursday the 30th day of May 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the following: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024; 2. To consider and take on record the Statutory Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results of the Company for year ended on 31st March 2024; and 3. To consider and approve any other agenda item as place on Board. Outcome of board meeting for approval of financial results for the year ended 31st march 2024 and other agenda items (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024